Celebrate "Snow White" with Amazing New Apparel, Accessories and Collectibles

We are only a few days away from Snow White’s theatrical release. In celebration of the live-action remake, which has received mostly positive reviews, Disney is showcasing some incredible merchandise items inspired by the film.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Snow White is almost here, and Disney is offering some incredible ways to celebrate the new film.

is almost here, and Disney is offering some incredible ways to celebrate the new film. Partnering with global brands like Funko, Mattel, Crocs, Kendra Scott, and more, fans of the first Disney princess can celebrate the live-action remake with new apparel, collectibles, and accessories.

Hitting theaters on March 21st, Snow White stars Rachel Zegler as the titular character, with Gal Gadot taking on the iconic Evil Queen.

stars Rachel Zegler as the titular character, with Gal Gadot taking on the iconic Evil Queen. Let’s take a look at some of the amazing merchandise:

Disney Collector Snow White Doll

This special edition doll from Mattel features the likeness of star Rachel Zeglar in Snow White’s red, blue, and yellow gown. Featuring birds and the iconic poison apple, this doll will run you $75 and can be purchased here.

POP! Snow White (Plaid Dress)

Featuring one of the character’s new looks from the film, Funko is offering this collectible for $12. You can add it to your collection now here.

Disney Evil Queen Siren Clog

Embrace your inner Disney villain with these high heeled Crocs. Featuring a black, purple, and blue design with themed Jibbitz inspired by Evil Queen’s broach, crown and jewelry box, these statement pieces will run you $94.99. They are not available just yet, but you can join the waitlist here.

Disney | Kendra Scott Snow White Vintage Gold Charm Bracelet

This bracelet features a gold finished chain, highlighting charms shaped as a poison apple, a heart, a bird, a rectangle, and a star. You can grab the $98 accessory here.

essie x Disney's Snow White Collection

The new Snow White collection features 8 limited-edition nail polish shades inspired by the film. Ranging from $10-13, you can have the fairest nails of all by clicking here.

Snow White and Evil Queen Dress for Women

Launching on Disney Store on March 21, this allover print dress features both Snow White and the Evil Queen in a pink and navy design with a bold pop of red from the poison apple. The dress has a fitted bodice, puff short sleeves and pleated peplum to honor the Disney Princess’ iconic silhouette.

Snow White Wedding Dress

Combining a classic and elegant look with a bold twist, the ivory gown features intricate 3D floral appliqués as well as a removable red cape.

You can find more information on the special edition ball gown here.

While this is a retelling of Disney’s first animated feature with all the beloved characters and music, the reimagined classic will take a modern approach to the story, rounding out Snow White’s character, expanding her story.

Disney is also adding even more musical magic with the help of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The EGOT winning pair have become songwriting royalty, and are known for their work Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and ginormous Hollywood projects including La La Land, Only Murders in the Building , and The Greatest Showman.

and ginormous Hollywood projects including and Disney gave fans a taste of the new music last week with “Waiting On A Wish."

Check out a full clip of the new song below:

