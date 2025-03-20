Disney Drops Deluxe Edition Soundtrack to "Snow White" Ahead of Film's Release

Learn the songs and sing along in the theater - "Wicked" style!

With just hours to go before the film debuts, fans can now listen to the Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack for the new live-action adaptation, Disney’s Snow White, on most major audio platforms.

Walt Disney Records released the Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack for Disney’s Snow White today.

today. The new album can be streamed now on most major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more.

The Snow White Deluxe Edition Original Soundtrack was written by the EGOT winning team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with additional lyrics by Jack Feldman (unless otherwise noted with a +) plus an original score from Composer Jeff Morrow.

A special Apple red vinyl will be released this May and is available to pre-order now at Disney Music Emporium

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimaging of the classic 1937 film stars Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The magical musical adventures journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters, along with Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy and Sneezy.

is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, alongside songs from the original animated classic. Disney’s Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21st. Find out what we thought of the movie, here.

