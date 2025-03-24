Disney Jr. Dance Party Permanently Closes at Disney California Adventure

Disney says that a new show will come to the Disney Theater later this year.

The party is over, as Disney Jr. Dance Party has permanently closed at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • The popular, long-running show for Disney’s youngest fans has permanently closed at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure after holding its last show yesterday, March 23rd.
  • Disney says that a new show will be coming later this year, but has shared no additional details at this time.
  • The show, which opened its most recent format in 2017, featured characters from Vampirina, Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

  • Prior to Disney Jr. Dance Party, the Disney Theater was home to the similar shows Disney Junior – Live on Stage and Playhouse Disney – Live on Stage.
  • Before that, the building housed something completely different, the soap opera themed restaurant, ABC Soap Opera Bistro. This opening day offering didn’t last long, closing on November 4th, 2002 after less than two years.
  • At this time, Disney Jr. Dance Party is still running daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.
  • We swung by Hollywood Land today to take a look at the closed theater, and take a final look at its current decorations.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Rebekah Moseley
Rebekah grew up frequently going to Disneyland and met her husband there as annual passholders. Together they co-founded LaughingPlace.com to share their love and fun experiencing all things Disney with other fans. Rebekah's favorite Disney princess is Cinderella and if she could snap her fingers and be anywhere within the created Disney worlds, it's Typhoon Lagoon's lazy river which she considers Imagineering perfection.
View all articles by Rebekah Moseley