Disney Jr. Dance Party Permanently Closes at Disney California Adventure
Disney says that a new show will come to the Disney Theater later this year.
The party is over, as Disney Jr. Dance Party has permanently closed at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- The popular, long-running show for Disney’s youngest fans has permanently closed at Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure after holding its last show yesterday, March 23rd.
- Disney says that a new show will be coming later this year, but has shared no additional details at this time.
- The show, which opened its most recent format in 2017, featured characters from Vampirina, Fancy Nancy, Doc McStuffins and Mickey and the Roadster Racers.
- Prior to Disney Jr. Dance Party, the Disney Theater was home to the similar shows Disney Junior – Live on Stage and Playhouse Disney – Live on Stage.
- Before that, the building housed something completely different, the soap opera themed restaurant, ABC Soap Opera Bistro. This opening day offering didn’t last long, closing on November 4th, 2002 after less than two years.
- At this time, Disney Jr. Dance Party is still running daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World.
- We swung by Hollywood Land today to take a look at the closed theater, and take a final look at its current decorations.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos: Disneyland Tests New Automated Checkout at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
- Paint the Night to Feature Disneyland's 70th Logo Upon Its Return
- Tangaroa Tree To Be Rebuilt During Upcoming Refurbishment of Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland
- Photos: First Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Items Arrive on Store Shelves
- Jonas Brothers Set to "Celebrate Happy" During Disneyland's 70th
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com