Disney Store Announces Limited-Time In-Person Retail Locations at Select Malls
You know, like the old days!
A new partnership is almost turning back time, as it will see a number of "Disney Store Limited Time" in-person shopping locations pop up around the country.
What's Happening:
- Beginning May 2026, in collaboration with Go! Retail Group, Disney Store will launch "Disney Store Limited Time," retail destinations that will bring Disney storytelling to life through in-person shopping experiences.
- Disney Store is kicking off the party with two all-new limited time retail destinations - Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, PA and Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus, NJ.
- The Pittsburgh location is set to open on May 23rd, with the New Jersey location set to open in the fall of this year.
- The stores will be filled with authentic Disney merchandise, unforgettable experiences, and a space to celebrate the fandom of Disney. The effort is to carry on Disney Store's mission to meet the fans wherever they're at, and in an environment is that is distinctly Disney.
- Details are still limited at this time, but those visiting the Disney Store Limited Time location can expect those signature Disney Store touches and experiences, including opening ceremonies, immersive in-store designs, and products found only through Disney Store.
Do You Remember?
- Back in 1987, The Disney Store launched with a location at the Glendale Galleria in Southern California. By the 1990s, there were hundreds of stores worldwide, capturing the attention of adult consumers and become a core memory for a younger generation who got to go and experience the shop.
- Trademark like large screens showing movie clips and songs, a mountain of plush toys, and numerous interactive elements made The Disney Store a destination, not just a shop.
- Today, the bulk of the Disney Store locations have closed, remaining in brand name alone online as Disney Store, with several Disney Store locations still existing in major cities. Additionally, there are about 21 Disney Store Outlet locations located throughout the country.
- Devotees may recall that back in 2019, a number of store-within-a-store Disney Store concepts were revealed to be coming to Target locations across the country. The concept arrived in 25 stores, with additional locations planned - though the Global COVID-19 pandemic arrived shortly after those debuts and information about other Disney Store at Target locations has largely gone quiet since 2021, when the store count was expected to increase to 160 locations by year's end as many of the remaining Disney Store locations were being shuttered.
- That said, occasional new store announcements do mention the presence of a Disney Store at Target location, including the announcement for the retail giant's 2000th store.
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