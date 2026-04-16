Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2026
May is just around the corner, which means there’s a new lineup of content coming to Disney+! This is a big month for Marvel fans, as Daredevil: Born Again wraps up its seconds season and the special feature The Punisher: One Last Kill will debut. Plus, Star Wars fans can catch the season 1 final of Maul – Shadow Lord. There’s tons to see in May so let’s take a look!
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill – May 12th at 6PM PT
The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank Castle embark on a new journey, one where revenge isn’t necessary. But an unexpected conflict draws him right back into the action, and sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as the titular character.
TV Shows
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – May 4th Two Episode Season Finale
Catch the last two episodes of season 1! After The Clone Wars, Maul seeks refuge on a remote planet untouched by the Empire, where he begins rebuilding his criminal syndicate. In the process, he encounters a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who is someone who could become the apprentice he needs to help fuel his unyielding quest for revenge.
Daredevil: Born Again – May 6th at 6PM PT Season 2 Finale
Catch the season finale! The second season of the MCU television series Daredevil: Born Again, inspired by Marvel Comics, follows blind vigilante Matt Murdock / Daredevil as he assembles allies to oppose New York City mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF).
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – May 8th
The popular YouTube shorts series arrives on Disney+ for the first time, bringing the adorable take on these fan favorite characters to the streaming service.
Chibiverse – May 9th Three Episode Season 4 Premiere
The returning series follows chibi-style versions of Disney Channel characters as they embark on adventures within their own unique universe.
Tucci in Italy (National Geographic – May 12th Season Premiere
Stanley Tucci explores how food reflects a country’s identity, focusing on the rich regional diversity of Italy. He visits five regions, including the lesser-known Le Marche, while also traveling to Campania to highlight a revived grape variety in Naples and to Veneto to examine the debate over tiramisu’s origins. His journey continues to Sardinia, where he explores the connection between cuisine and longevity, and to Sicily, where he showcases the island’s multicultural culinary influences.
Sofia the First: Royal Magic – May 25th
Premiering May 25, 2026 on Disney+, Sofia the First: Royal Magic is a computer-animated sequel series. The story follows Sofia after graduation as she enrolls at the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she may be the most magically gifted princess in the realm. The series includes the return of Ariel Winter and features guest appearances from Disney princesses such as Moana, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.
New Library Additions
Friday, May 1
- The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
- Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
- Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere
- We Bought a Zoo
Saturday, May 2
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
May the 4th
- American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8PM ET
Wednesday, May 6th
- Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Friday, May 8th
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Saturday, May 9th
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Monday, May 11th
- American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Season finale streaming live at 8pm ET
Wednesday, May 13th
- Battle of Fates (DUBBED) (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
- Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Hey A.J.! – New Episodes
Friday, May 15th
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) - New Episode
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Saturday, May 16th
- Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
Wednesday, May 20th
- Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes
- Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Friday, May 22nd
- BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Wednesday, May 27th
- Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Friday, May 29th
- Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Coconuts – 7PM ET
- RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Read More Disney+:
- Who's the Bossk? - Episode 244: A Tale of Two Boots with David Yeh, Athena Yvette Portillo, Brad Rau, and Matt Michnovetz
- TV Recap: Matt Tries to Save and Old Foe in "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 5
- New Trailer Arrives for Second Season of "Tucci In Italy" from National Geographic