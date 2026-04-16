Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2026

Take a look at all the movies and TV shows heading to the streaming service next month.

May is just around the corner, which means there’s a new lineup of content coming to Disney+! This is a big month for Marvel fans, as Daredevil: Born Again wraps up its seconds season and the special feature The Punisher: One Last Kill will debut. Plus, Star Wars fans can catch the season 1 final of Maul – Shadow Lord. There’s tons to see in May so let’s take a look!

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill – May 12th at 6PM PT

The Punisher: One Last Kill sees Frank Castle embark on a new journey, one where revenge isn’t necessary. But an unexpected conflict draws him right back into the action, and sees Jon Bernthal reprise his role as the titular character.

TV Shows

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – May 4th Two Episode Season Finale

Catch the last two episodes of season 1! After The Clone Wars, Maul seeks refuge on a remote planet untouched by the Empire, where he begins rebuilding his criminal syndicate. In the process, he encounters a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who is someone who could become the apprentice he needs to help fuel his unyielding quest for revenge.

Daredevil: Born Again – May 6th at 6PM PT Season 2 Finale

Catch the season finale! The second season of the MCU television series Daredevil: Born Again, inspired by Marvel Comics, follows blind vigilante Matt Murdock / Daredevil as he assembles allies to oppose New York City mayor Wilson Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF).

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – May 8th

The popular YouTube shorts series arrives on Disney+ for the first time, bringing the adorable take on these fan favorite characters to the streaming service.

Chibiverse – May 9th Three Episode Season 4 Premiere

The returning series follows chibi-style versions of Disney Channel characters as they embark on adventures within their own unique universe.

Tucci in Italy (National Geographic – May 12th Season Premiere

Stanley Tucci explores how food reflects a country’s identity, focusing on the rich regional diversity of Italy. He visits five regions, including the lesser-known Le Marche, while also traveling to Campania to highlight a revived grape variety in Naples and to Veneto to examine the debate over tiramisu’s origins. His journey continues to Sardinia, where he explores the connection between cuisine and longevity, and to Sicily, where he showcases the island’s multicultural culinary influences.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic – May 25th

Premiering May 25, 2026 on Disney+, Sofia the First: Royal Magic is a computer-animated sequel series. The story follows Sofia after graduation as she enrolls at the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she may be the most magically gifted princess in the realm. The series includes the return of Ariel Winter and features guest appearances from Disney princesses such as Moana, Rapunzel, and Cinderella.

New Library Additions

Friday, May 1

The Boss (El Encargado) (Season 4) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Impuros (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Magicampers (Season 1) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere

We Bought a Zoo

Saturday, May 2

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

May the 4th

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Streaming live at 8PM ET

Wednesday, May 6th

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Friday, May 8th

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, May 9th

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Monday, May 11th

American Idol (Season 9) (ABC) – Season finale streaming live at 8pm ET

Wednesday, May 13th

Battle of Fates (DUBBED) (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hey A.J.! – New Episodes

Friday, May 15th

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel – New Episodes

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) - New Episode

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Saturday, May 16th

Perfect Crown (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

Wednesday, May 20th

Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Friday, May 22nd

BeddyByes (Season 1) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, May 27th

Gold Land (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Friday, May 29th

Banana Ball: Party Animals vs. Coconuts – 7PM ET

RoboGobo (Season 2) – New Episodes

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Read More Disney+:



