New Trailer Arrives for Second Season of "Tucci In Italy" from National Geographic
The second season of the acclaimed series is on approach with new regions to explore.
National Geographic has shared the trailer for their upcoming second season of the acclaimed series, Tucci In Italy.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic has unveiled the first look trailer for the newest season of the Emmy-nominated series, Tucci In Italy.
- Revealing a deeper, more personal journey, the Academy Award nominee, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor Stanley Tucci returns to his beloved Italy, visiting five new regions to trace the link between Italy’s historical landscape and its culinary traditions, where the ritual of the shared meal remains the ultimate expression of its people.
- In Season Two, Tucci visits new regions, including Le Marche, a lesser-known destination he’s never featured before. Located in central Italy along the Adriatic coast, the region's rich culinary delights have largely escaped the attention of international tourists. In Campania and its famed capital, Naples, he celebrates a once-forgotten vine grape, and in Veneto, he deliciously wades into the passionate culinary debate over the origins of tiramisu. Stanley also explores two very different Islands: Sardinia, where he looks into the relationship between food and longevity, and Sicily, where multicultural history has left a delicious mark on its food.
- Tucci In Italy returns for a second season, with all episodes streaming May 12 on Disney+ and Hulu. The series will premiere on National Geographic on May 11 at 9/8c.
What They're Saying:
- Stanley Tucci: “In Italy, food is never just food. It’s memory, identity and, sometimes, a full-blown argument. This season, we explore how the past continues to shape the present, one region and one extraordinary meal at a time. I’m so pleased to share these captivating stories and these wonderful people with you.”
Tucci Vol. 1
- The first season of Tucci In Italy debuted last year, exploring Italy through its regional cuisines, culture, and people.
- In the first season, Tucci visited Tuscany, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo, and Lazio, sharing meals, and exploring how each region's history shapes their dishes. This also includes looking at ancient recipes to modern and experimental cuisine, often with Tucci reflecting on his own heritage.
- The show has been well received and was nominated for two Emmys - Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program.