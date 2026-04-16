Deluxe Table-Service Dining Plan Coming to Walt Disney World as 2027 Vacation Bookings Open
This could be a great option for character dining fans.
It may only be April 2026, but Walt Disney World is already looking forward to 2027, announcing a new Disney Dining Plan tier to debut next year.
What's Happening:
- 2027 Walt Disney World vacation bookings are now open! This includes theme park tickets, hotel room stays, and packages for dates through October 31, 2027.
- Moreover, starting in the new year, a third tier will join the popular Disney Dining Plan program.
- Introducing the Deluxe Table-Service Dining Plan.
- This top-tier plan will include 2 Table-Service Meals, 1 Quick-Service Meal, and 1 Snack/Non-Alcoholic Drink per night of stay plus 1 Resort-Refillable Drink Mug.
- For comparison, the previous top plan included those same benefits, but only 1 Table-Service Meal per night of stay.
- As a reminder, select dining locations such as character dining require two table-service meal redemptions, so this Deluxe plan may be a good option for those families wanting to add these types of experiences to their stay.
- With the addition of the new plan, the other two tiers will also get slightly different names.
- Starting in 2027, the Disney Dining Plan will become the Table-Service Dining Plan, while the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan will simply become the Quick-Service Dining Plan.
- Here's a quick comparison chart with the benefits of all three plans:
- Of course, if you have questions about which plan is right for you or want to book your 2027 Walt Disney World trip right now, we highly recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can help book your vacation with no additional cost to you!
Before 2027:
- While 2027 will surely be another great year to visit Walt Disney World, some exciting things are happening ahead of that.
- For example, just today, Disney's Hollywood Studios announced an opening date for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
- Speaking of coasters, the classic Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will return next month as well.
- Plus, it's a Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World, featuring all sorts of extra fun — including the arrival of Bluey!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Set List, Opening Date, and Celeb Cameos Revealed for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
- Exclusive Ashley Taylor-Designed Popcorn Bucket and Other Merch Items Revealed for V.I.Passholder Days
- Disney's Hollywood Studios Gets A New Sorcerer's Hat as Park Readies for Reimagined Animation Experience
- Special Hands (and Paws!) Add Unique Touches to Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Monstropolis Update: Grand Avenue Exteriors Stripped Away at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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