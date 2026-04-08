Big Thunder Mountain Returns: Magic Kingdom's Classic Coaster to Reopen Next Month with Lower Height Requirement
YEEEEEE HAW!
In less than a month, the wildest ride in the wilderness will begin thrilling Magic Kingdom guests after a 16 month refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment.
- Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”
- Thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we now know that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will return on May 3rd.
- And that's not all! According to WDW President Jeff Vahle, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!
- Just following the reopening of Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, Disney Parks shared a fun announcement video showing a laser being shot directly at Big Thunder Mountain.
- Check it out below:
- The legend of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set during the early American gold rush, when Barnabas T. Bullion discovered gold and founded the Big Thunder Mountain Company.
- Bullion’s dreams of wealth quickly ran into trouble as mysterious and dangerous events began to occur.
- Equipment malfunctioned and cave-ins plagued the mining operation, halting progress.
- The deeper miners dug, the more the mountain seemed to resist them.
- The story hints that when the attraction reopens, riders will experience the untamed and unpredictable power of the wilderness firsthand.
What’s Changing:
- The iconic Rainbow Caverns lift hill will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites.
- But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem.
- As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.
- Beyond the Rainbow Caverns scene, guests can expect a smoother ride experience with a retrack completed by Vekoma.
- The ride will also no longer ride along the sides of Rivers of America as the new Piston Peak and Villains Land are currently being constructed. It’ll be a brand new view and a great way to check on construction updates!
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