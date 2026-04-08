Big Thunder Mountain Returns: Magic Kingdom's Classic Coaster to Reopen Next Month with Lower Height Requirement

YEEEEEE HAW!

In less than a month, the wildest ride in the wilderness will begin thrilling Magic Kingdom guests after a 16 month refurbishment. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment. 
  • Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”
  • Thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we now know that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will return on May 3rd. 
  • And that's not all! According to WDW President Jeff Vahle, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!

  • Just following the reopening of Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, Disney Parks shared a fun announcement video showing a laser being shot directly at Big Thunder Mountain. 
  • Check it out below:

  • The legend of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set during the early American gold rush, when Barnabas T. Bullion discovered gold and founded the Big Thunder Mountain Company.
  • Bullion’s dreams of wealth quickly ran into trouble as mysterious and dangerous events began to occur.
  • Equipment malfunctioned and cave-ins plagued the mining operation, halting progress.
  • The deeper miners dug, the more the mountain seemed to resist them.
  • The story hints that when the attraction reopens, riders will experience the untamed and unpredictable power of the wilderness firsthand.

What’s Changing:

  • The iconic Rainbow Caverns lift hill will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites. 
  • But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. 
  • As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.

  • Beyond the Rainbow Caverns scene, guests can expect a smoother ride experience with a retrack completed by Vekoma.
  • The ride will also no longer ride along the sides of Rivers of America as the new Piston Peak and Villains Land are currently being constructed. It’ll be a brand new view and a great way to check on construction updates!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good