Get Your Galactic Hero Status with Tips and Tricks for High Scores Aboard the Newly Revamped Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
Your old go-to skills may not come in handy much longer.
As the newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin debuts at Walt Disney World, we have some tips and tricks to get that high score on the favorite attraction.
What's Happening:
- Today marks the official debut of a newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
- The interactive experience originally opened back in 1998, but has now been brought into the modern era with a new "spin" on the attraction. For decades, fans have been learning targets and how to score best and where the high value targets are - but now we have some new tips as the ride has changed.
- With the new red or green coloring on each blaster (depending on what seat you're in) its easy to identify where you're aiming - so be sure to look for your color. Your color will also appear on the new targets whenever you hit them.
- Farther targets are worth more points, and the greater the distance or more challenging to hit, the more points that they are worth.
- Be on the lookout for targets that randomly illuminate with a white outer ring. These targets are worth double the points when lit up.
- For an even bigger boost, there is a rare and valuable target that randomly appears in only one location at a time featuring a lit multicolored ring. It stays for a few seconds before vanishing and reappearing somewhere else.
- Plus, if you hit this target, all the targets in the entire scene are worth significantly more points for a brief period. It doesn't last long, but you'll notice the bonus period ending by the outer rings on the targets counting down, turning off in a counterclockwise motion.
- At the end of the game, your score can also get a bonus, as each distinct target is tallied and contributes to a bonus just before the final rank is revealed.
- Fans of the attraction since it opened may know about some of those "secret" really high value targets. Reportedly, those still remain with additional new ones to discover too. However, their value has decreased as the new hardware makes them easier to hit, but they can still be the backbone of a high score.
Buzz Enhanced:
- The newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin features the greatest way to achieve all these high scores - the long awaited handheld blasters! Every other Buzz attraction globally had them, and now Florida's finally has them too!
- Additionally, new vehicles equipped with a modern screen reveal a new scoring system - one that is capable of going much higher than 999,999.
- Guests aboard the attraction will also pass by a brand new scene featuring a new character - Buddy - that helps with a bit of target practice as guests launch into their Space Ranger mission.
- To experience the newly enhanced Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs!
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