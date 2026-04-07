For a Limited Time, EPCOT Guests Can Witness Chinese Tradition Live
For older EPCOT fans, this might seem a bit famliar.
EPCOT guests will be able to see a treasured cultural tradition live in the China Pavilion for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- Celebrating a treasured Chinese tradition, guests visiting EPCOT can now see a fine artisan demonstrating the practice of Sugar Painting in the pavilion.
- Now through April 18, those visiting EPCOT can head over to the China Pavilion to see artist Bing Bing make fantastical sugar painting creations on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
- The artist will be demonstrating on those days through April 18 from 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM.
- Chinese sugar painting is a traditional folk art that combines cooking and drawing into one process. It’s especially popular at street markets and festivals throughout the country. Made by melting sugar (usually white or brown sugar) into a thick, syrupy liquid, The artist then pours the hot sugar onto a flat surface - often marble or metal - using a small ladle or spoon, creating intricate designs freehand.
- Sugar painting dates back to the Ming Dynasty and was originally influenced by mold-based sugar figures used in religious rituals. Over time, it evolved into a street performance art.
- Now, EPCOT fans may think this sounds a bit familiar - as a similar (but different!) craft took place in the park's Japan pavilion. For years, a sugar art called sugar art is called "Amezaiku" was performed by an artist. While it shares roots with Chinese sugar painting, it’s quite different in how it’s made and presented. The main difference? In the Chinese version of the artform, the artist draws with liquid sugar on a flat surface, like sketching. The Japanese version sees the artist sculpting the sugar, almost like glassblowing, and shaping it quickly before it hardens.
- In the past, the artists in the China Pavilion have used areas in the House of Good Fortune, though we don't have a specific location for Bing Bing at this time for the limited appearance at the park.
- To visit EPCOT and Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Planning needs.
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