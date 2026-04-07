Celebrate Earth Month with Unique New Photo Op at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs
The offering is a unique way to celebrate Earth Month
A fun, new photo op has debuted at Disney Springs as a unique way to celebrate Earth Month for guests visiting Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will have a unique opportunity now through April 26.
- Outside of the Once Upon A Toy store in the Marketplace section of, guests can step into life-size doll boxes for a fun photo opportunity as a way to celebrate Disney Earth Month.
- How does this celebrate Earth Month? Well, that's because Disney's Classic Doll boxes are 100% plastic free.
- The effort dates back to 2021, when the Disney Parks Blog announced that they are introducing Plastic-Free packaging for Disney's line of Classic Dolls, which are available at store across the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The packaging is made of sustainably sourced paper that is 100% recyclable, and was introduced as part of Disney's broader commitment to environmental stewardship.
- Based on the video that teased this new offering, it appears that two boxes are available, resembling the doll for Rapunzel from Tangled, and also for Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.
- The photo spot is expected to be available through April 26. To visit Walt Disney World for yourself and visit Disney Springs, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com