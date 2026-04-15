Exclusive Ashley Taylor-Designed Popcorn Bucket and Other Merch Items Revealed for V.I.Passholder Days
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have a variety of merch to choose from!
As we get closer to this year's V.I.Passholder Summer Days at Walt Disney World, we're learning more about the popcorn bucket and special merchandise items exclusive to Annual Passholders!
What's Happening:
- As part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days coming to Walt Disney World next month, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are getting a quick glimpse at a special passholder popcorn bucket and select merch that is just for them.
- In terms of merchandise, Passholders will soon be able to get their hands on select goods and apparel featuring the Annual Passholder logo, including:
- An Adult Zip-Up Hoodie
- Adult Tee
- Loungefly Crossbody Bag
- Adult Baseball Hat
- Corkcicle Canteen
- You can see the items in the photo below.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can use their 20% merchandise discount on these items.
- The items will be available starting on May 1 at the Creations Shop in EPCOT, and starting the week of May 10, will be found in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, World of Disney in Disney Springs, and the Discovery Trading Company at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Additionally, Passholders will be able to get a new popcorn bucket just for them, designed by designer and illustrator Ashley Taylor.
- The popcorn bucket design celebrates each of the Walt Disney World theme parks, and features a number of characters who have previously appeared on Annual Passholder magnets.
- Starting on May 1st, the bucket will be available for passholders to purchase at:
- Magic Kingdom - City Hall Popcorn Cart
- Disney's Animal Kingdom - Chakranadi
- Disney's Hollywood Studios - Popcorn Cart between The Hollywood Brown Derby and The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure
- EPCOT - Popcorn Cart in World Celebration (Near Creations Shop)
- Disney Springs - Mainstage Cart in Marketplace (Between World of Disney and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop)
V.I.Passholder Days:
- The fan-favorite event for many Walt Disney World Annual Passholders is returning once again this summer.
- V.I.Passholder Summer Days is coming back to Walt Disney World next month, and will give Annual Passholders unique opportunities to enjoy the season through limited-time experiences and offerings just for them.
- These include exclusive food and beverage items, special discounts, new passholder merchandise, and of course, a new magnet.
- All of these are slated as part of V.I.Passholder Summer Days, slated to return on May 1 and run to July 31, 2026.
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