Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Spends Some Time at This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy
The annual event is held at Walt Disney World and welcomes 100 very special high school students.
The latest episode of Laughing Place On Location has arrived, and this week we're heading to Walt Disney World for a very special event.
What's Happening:
- This week, Laughing Place On Location heads to the 2026 Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World, which gives fortunate students the magical opportunity to learn from incredible mentors.
- Laughing Place Co-Founder Doobie Moseley spent some time interviewing the mentors and the students during the event, many of whom you'll see in this week's episode.
- In addition, you'll get to see the different activities and celebrations that the students get to participate in, including a cavalcade featuring this year's Dreambassador, Descendants: The Rise of Red star Malia Baker.
- Check it all out in the latest episode, below.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Cinemacon
- Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th Anniversary
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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