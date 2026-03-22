Head Inside Walt Disney Animation Studios for New Short Films in Our Latest "Laughing Place On Location"

The shorts will all be on Disney+

Join us as we head to the iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios for the latest edition of Laughing Place On Location.

What's Happening:

  • In the latest edition of our exclusive webseries, Laughing Place On Location, we head to world famous Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California.
  • There, we get an early look at three new animated short films that are coming to Disney+!
  • Directors Heather M. Roberts Russell (Maddie & the Test), Larry Wu (Life Drawings), and Malcon Pierce (Versa) joined us for roundtable and one-on-one interviews to talk about mentorship, personal inspiration, the evolution of their stories, and the Disney films that first made them want to work in animation.
  • Life Drawings and Maddie & the Test are now streaming on Disney+. Versa streams March 27th.
  • Check out the full episode below.

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