Go On a Treasure Hunt for All Things "Bluey" Aboard the Disney Dream in the Latest "Laughing Place On Location"
Plus some other fun on and off the Disney Cruise Line ship as well!
For real life!? Our latest installment of Laughing Place On Location heads out to sea for an adventure with new Bluey offerings onboard the Disney Dream!
What's Happening:
- In the latest episode of our original webseries, Laughing Place On Location, our reporter Tony Betti ventures out into the open sea for an adventure into the blue big wet thing (Muppet Treasure Island, celebrating 30 years everybody!) aboard the Disney Dream.
- While aboard the the beautiful ship, Tony is looking for all things Bluey, as the ultra-popular Blue Heeler has arrived on the ship where she is ready to entertain kids and adults alike.
- While we eventually find many of the Bluey offerings (many of which also feature Bluey's sister, Bingo), Tony also takes us around the ship and to Disney's island destination, Castaway Cay. There, he checks out the new Hangar 98 eatery servicing the adults-only Serenity Bay and adjacent cabanas.
- We also get a peek at some of the other fun onboard, as well as a new piece of merchandise that's already in high-demand.
- This edition of Laughing Place On Location includes brief moments of full Bluey shows and activities featured aboard the new ship. For more of the Bluey shows and offerings, be sure to check out our YouTube channel.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Disney Adventure
- SXSW Film Festival
- Disney Adventure World
