"Laughing Place On Location" Celebrates 25 Years of Disney California Adventure
Mike shares the special experiences for the celebration while also looking back into the archives.
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure!
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Mike takes us to Disney California Adventure as it prepares for its 25th anniversary today.
- In this episode, Mike looks at some of the special offerings that have come to the park for the occasion.
- That includes Mickey and Minnie wearing both throwback and brand-new costumes!
- Plus, a new interactive popcorn bucket has debuted.
- We also get to look back at some archival footage of the park's opening day.
- Watch the full episode below:
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com