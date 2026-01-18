"Laughing Place on Location" Returns with Season Premiere from CES 2026 in Las Vegas
Hey, just like the first season!
Our own series, Laughing Place on Location, is back for its second season, returning to where we started from last year heading back to CES in Las Vegas.
What’s Happening:
- In the season premiere of our own series, Laughing Place on Location, our own Kyle Burbank heads to the bright lights of Las Vegas for this year’s edition of CES.
- CES - the Consumer Electronics Show - is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, focused on consumer-facing innovation, and is held annually in Las Vegas.
- While there, appropriate since our very first Laughing Place on Location took place at CES 2025, Kyle heads to the different venues and showcases, checking out what’s new.
- He checks out various upcoming Disney products, including some new tech that also helped put 3D-printed props into the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland.
- He also branches out to various non-Disney items as well, including a candy treat that plays music in your head while you enjoy.
- Heard about those LEGO Smart Bricks? Don’t worry, Kyle shows those off too. Check it all out in our episode below.
- For more from CES, be sure to check out more of the news from the big annual event in our collection here.
- For more Laughing Place on Location be sure to check out some of our recent episodes from last season, including the finale which spent the holiday season on the Walt Disney Studio lot.
