Step Aboard the All-New Disney Destiny in this Week's "Laughing Place On Location"
The ship makes its maiden voyage on November 20th.
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Jeremiah as he steps aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Jeremiah headed to Fort Lauderdale for a preview of Disney Destiny, the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- The seventh cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is a part of the Wish class of ships.
- The first, Disney Wish, launched in June of 2022, with the second, Disney Treasure, launching in December of 2024.
- The Disney Destiny was originally announced back on July 15th, 2017, with details remaining scarce for several years.
- However, on March 20th, 2024, the Disney Destiny was revealed as the third member of the Wish class.
- Built by German manufacturer Meyer Werft, the Destiny began sea trials back in August and was officially handed over to the House of Mouse mid-last month.
- Earlier this month, Disney Destiny arrived in Florida with horn-filled fanfare ahead of its November 20th maiden voyage.
- Jeremiah had the opportunity to enjoy a special media cruise ahead of the ship’s debut, enjoying the amazing offerings found throughout the ship.
- While a part of the same class of ship as the Wish and Treasure, the Destiny will have several unique offerings only available to guests embarking on the ship.
- This includes the Pirate-themed Cask & Cannon Tavern, the Doctor Strange-inspired Sanctum Lounge, and a brand new Broadway-style Hercules stage show!
- The ship also takes heavy inspiration from the heroes and villains of Marvel, with a Black Panther-themed lobby.
- Check out the full Disney Destiny episode of Laughing Place On Location below!
