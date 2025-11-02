Explore Cotino, Disney's First Storyliving Community, on This Week's Episode of "Laughing Place On Location"

Step inside the Artisan Club and its "The Incredibles 2" themed Parr House.

In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, join Benji as he heads to California’s Coachella Valley for the opening of Cotino, Disney’s first Storyliving community.

This week, Benji headed to the desert for the grand opening of Cotino – A Storyliving by Disney community, as well as its members-only Artisan Club.

Back in 2022, Disney announced its first project with their new venture Storyliving by Disney.

Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage, California, was planned as a 618-acre neighborhood filled with 1,900 homes, a 24-acre lagoon called Cotino Bay, resort-style amenities, and a community-focused town center.

Over the past approximately 3 years, Cotino has been an incredibly fun project to watch come to life.

While Disney is no stranger to designing communities, I’m looking at you Celebration and Golden Oak, this is Disney’s first venture not explicitly designed for Walt Disney World.

Taking inspiration from the mid-century modern architecture found throughout the Coachella Valley, Walt Disney Imagineering has crafted something really special for Disney fans looking to immerse their home life with the quality and magic the media giant is famous for.

For families living at Cotino, one of the most exciting benefits is the option to join the Artisan Club, a beach side community hub that offers unbeatable restaurants, fitness facilities, and beach views.

The Disney Imagineering designed space combines the iconic Coachella Valley mid-century modern architecture with their incredible placemaking to create an unforgettable space for members of the club.

In addition to the incredible spaces, including The Incredibles 2-inspired Parr House, Artisan Club will offer exciting event programming exclusive to members.

