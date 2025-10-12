Head To Disneyland Paris for Halloween in Our Latest Episode of "Laughing Place on Location"

Don't fall victim to the cursed hedge maze yourself while enjoying our latest episode!

This week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location comes to you from across the pond at the Disneyland Paris Resort where the European Disney Destination is kicking off their Halloween festivities.

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Tony checks out all of the fun that Disneyland Paris is offering for this year’s Halloween festival. Whether it’s Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, some spooky decor throughout the park, or even newly installed projection effects that give a haunting atmosphere all evening.

He also checks out the new Halloween dining experience that ties into their landmark attraction, Phantom Manor, exclusive for the season with the UNLucky Nugget Saloon.

He’ll also show you around Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park just a bit as he checks out the unique attraction, Alice’s Curious Labyrinth - where he might just get stuck there… forever!