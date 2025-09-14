Vanish Into the Limited-Time Tricks and Treats of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort in theLatest Edition of "Laughing Place On Location"
BOO!
Jump into the Halloween festivities at Disneyland Resort with us in the latest edition of Laughing Place On Location.
What’s Happening:
- Jump into the latest episode of our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, where Laughing Place reporters take you to wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Mike jumps into the spook-tacular fun of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- Throughout the episode, Mike takes us on a tour of the limited time decor, merchandise, and special tour of the scarily delicious spooky season food and beverage offerings.
- In addition to those exciting Halloween treats, Disneyland has an incredible lineup of entertainment and attraction overlays for the scream-inspiring offerings.
- Take a peak at seasonal experiences like Haunted Mansion Holiday, Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark, Oogie Boogie Bash’s Frightfully Fun Parade, the Halloween Screams firework spectacular, and more!
- Catch the full episode below!
- Other editions of Laughing Place On Location include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.