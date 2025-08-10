“Laughing Place On Location” Goes Beyond the Tabletop to Explore Gen Con 2025
Join Kyle for an in-depth look at Gen Con 2025, which takes place every year in Indianapolis, Indiana.
For this week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location, we head to Gen Con, the largest and longest-running gaming convention in North America.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Kyle takes a look at Gen Con 2025 — including a celebration of Disney Lorcana's second anniversary, why Indianapolis has the best way to get around, and more.
- The convention had plenty of reveals and announcements regarding what’s to come from Disney Lorcana, all of which you can see here.
- Kyle also talks about a new documentary that tells the story of Magic: The Gathering, for which you can read his full review here.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play at Disney California Adventure
- DVC Member Cruise on the Disney Dream
- Destination D23
