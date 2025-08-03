“Laughing Place On Location” Shows Off All Things Disney at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
Join us for an in-depth look at everything Disney had to offer at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
This week’s edition of Laughing Place On Location takes you to the celebration of all things nerd culture – San Diego Comic-Con – for a look at all the Disney panels and experiences on the show floor.
What’s Happening:
- This week, Mike Celestino takes you on a tour of everything happening at the “geek mecca" that is San Diego Comic-Con. We explore the Lucasfilm and Marvel booths on the show floor, before getting a look at some of the many panels and experiences we’ve covered, including:
- The Her Universe Fashion Show
- Alien: Earth panel
- Predators: Badlands panel
- The spectacular TRON: Ares panel
- Panels celebrating FOX animated series such as Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and Futurama
- Another big highlight of the con covered in the episode is George Lucas’ first-ever appearance at SDCC, promoting the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art – which opens next year.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- Gen Con 2025
- Disney Jr. Let’s Play at Disney California Adventure
- DVC Member Cruise on the Disney Dream
