“Laughing Place On Location” Saddles Up for Adventure at Knott's Ghost Town Alive!

Mike explores all that this unique, immersive experience at Knott’s Berry Farm has to offer.

We’re heading to the Old West for this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, as we check out everything Knott’s Berry Farm has to offer during their interactive Ghost Town Alive! event.

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Mike takes us on a tour around Ghost Town Alive! and Knott's Summer Nights for the 2025 summer season at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

The charming town of Calico invites guests to step into the Wild West, where they can immerse themselves in the thrilling interactive experience of Ghost Town Alive!

As the story progresses across a full seven hours, expect lots of fun twists and turns, shady dealings, bank robberies, shootouts in the streets of Calico, and plenty more opportunities for guests to become part of the action.