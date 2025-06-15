“Laughing Place On Location” Gets Animated for the 2025 Annecy Festival in France
Alex shows off everything Disney revealed at this year’s Annecy International Animated Film Festival.
The latest edition of Laughing Place’s weekly YouTube series, On Location, takes us to France, where we find Alex reporting on everything Disney had on display this year at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex is at the Annecy Animation Festival in France, where he checks out everything Disney had on display this year.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios gave a sneak preview of Zootopia 2, Pixar showcased Elio while also giving a first look at Hoppers, Toy Story 5, and announcing their next original film, Gatto.
- Marvel, Lucasfilm and The Simpsons also had the spotlight, showcasing new projects and celebrating their storied history.
- We also checked out some upcoming Disney TV Animation projects, including Dragon Striker and recent acquisitions, Miraculous Stellar Force and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.
