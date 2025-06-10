Disney Unveils First Look at Sports Anime "Dragon Striker" at Annecy

Disney Branded Television unveiled a first look at its upcoming anime-inspired original series Dragon Striker during a packed panel at the Annecy Festival. Created in collaboration with Paris-based La Chouette Compagnie, the ambitious 2D-animated show is slated for release on Disney+ in 2026 and promises a blend of magic, sports, and heartfelt storytelling unlike anything else in the studio’s international slate.

Set in the world of Asteria, Dragon Striker centers on a high-stakes magical sport called Gorotama—a five-a-side, soccer-like game enhanced with fantastical powers. The story follows Key, a 12-year-old farm boy who dreams of playing Gorotama at the elite school Kal Asterock, despite lacking magical abilities. That changes when he discovers a hidden connection to his late mother, a legendary champion known as the Dragon Striker.

Key’s journey introduces him to Ssyelle, a gifted player who can slow time and becomes a core part of the newly reformed team known as the Knights. Other teammates include Milo (who controls jelly), Oddward (who can duplicate himself), and the mysterious Ameline (who drains tamas). Standing in their way are rival squads like the Bards, Roses, Shadows, and the fearsome Dragons, led by Key’s new rival, Ragno.

The project began over a decade ago as a rugby-inspired concept rooted in Arthurian legend. But through a long and collaborative development process with Disney, the creative team shifted the sport to soccer for global accessibility and gradually built an entirely original fantasy world. The goal, according to the producers, was to push the show toward higher stakes and a deeper emotional core, with a strong emphasis on character arcs and serialized storytelling.

Director Charles Lefebvre brought a distinct visual identity to the show, fusing elements of Rio de Janeiro, medieval European architecture, and vibrant urban aesthetics to build Kal Asterock and the capital city of Mestras. The series draws on visual storytelling rather than exposition, using patterns, statues, and environmental cues to reveal the history and lore of Asteria.

One unique challenge: depicting the passage of time. The show spans different seasons, which meant doubling or tripling background assets, wardrobe changes, and lighting conditions—no small feat for a production of this scale.

Dragon Striker is heavily inspired by anime and adheres to a hybrid Japanese-French production pipeline. Storyboards and key poses play a central role in communicating timing and drama. Several team members previously worked on hit anime series, and their influence is evident in the show’s dynamic action and character animation.

The show’s score comes from composer Kevin Penkin, best known for anime such as Made in Abyss and the Star Wars: Visions short “The Village Bride." His music was recorded with a full 80-piece orchestra in Tokyo, heightening the series’ cinematic feel. Two types of soundtracks are employed: emotional themes tailored to character beats and action-oriented pieces composed directly to final footage.

What’s perhaps most telling about the show’s potential is how deeply it resonated with its own crew. The production team at La Chouette became so invested in the characters and storylines that they began making fan art, stickers, comics, and embroideries before the series was even finished. That internal passion helped refine the show’s designs and narrative choices in real time, creating a sense of community that mirrors the kind of fandom the team hopes to inspire upon release.

With 22 serialized episodes, detailed world-building, and a high-energy tone that appeals to anime fans and Disney audiences alike, Dragon Striker has all the ingredients of a breakout original. The panel concluded with a teaser that offered glimpses of explosive action, emotional depth, and a world teeming with magical intrigue. If the enthusiastic reaction at Annecy is any indication, Dragon Striker is poised to be one of the most talked-about animated debuts of 2026.