Warner Bros. Animation Unleashes Wave of Updates at Annecy 2025

At the Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Discovery’s animation trio—Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe—packed their Studio Spotlight with announcements and sneak peeks for new and returning animated series. With creators front and center, the event leaned heavily on exclusive reveals rather than behind-the-scenes details. Here’s what was unveiled.

​​

Teen Titans Go! Hits a Milestone

Kicking off the session, WBA President Sam Register announced that Teen Titans Go! has officially been renewed for Season 10, making it the longest-running DC series ever. A clip teased the return of the show's signature absurdity, complete with a high-stakes, music-fueled mission—and, notably, “zero fart jokes."

Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends Introduces New Characters

Craig McCracken took the stage to present his preschool-leaning Foster’s Funtime for Imaginary Friends, a spin-off of the beloved original. Centered on Blue and five new imaginary friends, the show embraces “laughs over lessons" and plays as a parody of preschool programming. A clip from “Broccoli Boo" showed Blue’s dramatic refusal to eat vegetables until the Funtime friends attempt to change his mind—with chaotic results.

Gumball Returns With a New Title

Ben Bocquelet confirmed the return of The Amazing World of Gumball, now titled The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, with Season 7 coming soon to Hulu in the U.S. and Cartoon Network internationally. A clip from an episode titled “The Teacher" explored a mystery involving school funds and showcased the series’ signature wit. Other upcoming storylines include Nicole falling in love with an AI and Richard confronting generational trauma. The long-delayed Gumball movie was briefly mentioned as “momentarily delayed."

J.G. Quintel Developing Two New Shows

Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel is back with two new projects:

A Regular Show continuation (early in development, but confirmed).

continuation (early in development, but confirmed). A new series based on Jillian Tamaki’s comic Super Mutant Magic Academy, co-created with Calvin Wong, which will follow two teens at a magical school and explore friendship, power, and personal growth. Test animation and early visuals were shared.

Adventure Time Expands in Two Directions

Several Adventure Time projects were highlighted:

Adventure Time: Side Quests – A new “back to basics" series featuring Finn, Jake, and the original crew in standalone comedic episodes. The show leans into silliness and simplicity and debuted a new theme song and title sequence at the panel.

– A new “back to basics" series featuring Finn, Jake, and the original crew in standalone comedic episodes. The show leans into silliness and simplicity and debuted a new theme song and title sequence at the panel. Fionna and Cake Season 2 – Adam Muto shared updates on the upcoming season, which shifts more focus to Fionna World. Huntress Wizard will feature heavily alongside Simon, whose emotional arc continues post-Ice King. Amanda Jones returns as composer, joined by returning songwriters.

A live performance of “Art Madness" by returning songwriter Katie was a surprise highlight, introducing Season 2’s emotional core through Simon’s continued internal struggle.

Rebecca Sugar Announces New Steven Universe Project for Amazon

Closing out the panel, Rebecca Sugar announced she is co-creating a new Steven Universe-inspired project with Angie Wang for Amazon. We have a title - Lars of the Stars - and got to see a logo. Sugar described the return to these characters and themes as deeply personal and expressed gratitude to fans.

With a mix of beloved franchises and bold new ideas, the Warner Bros. Animation presentation at Annecy 2025 proved the studio’s commitment to animation that spans generations, genres, and global platforms. Whether it’s revisiting familiar favorites like Gumball and Adventure Time or exploring fresh territory with Super Mutant Magic Academy and Rebecca Sugar’s next chapter, the future of these powerhouse studios looks as creative—and unpredictable—as ever.

Click here for more coverage from Annecy Festival.