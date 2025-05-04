“Laughing Place On Location” Celebrates Star Wars Day with a Look Back at Star Wars Celebration Japan

Mike shows us all the news, panels and more from the epic celebration of all things Star Wars.

May the 4th be with you… It’s in the spirit of Star Wars Day that we bring to you the latest edition of Laughing Place’s weekly YouTube series, On Location, showcasing all there was to experience at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

What’s Happening:

, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney. This week, Laughing Place correspondent Mike Celestino travels all the way to the other side of the world for Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

Mike showcases all of the news, panels, experiences and merchandise that could be found during this celebration of all things Star Wars.

