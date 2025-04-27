Disney Foodie Guide: Delicious April 30th Debuts of the Disneyland Resort

Snacks, drinks, and treats, oh my!

Beginning on April 30th, over 60 new food and beverage options are set to make their delicious debut at the Disneyland Resort. Check out all of the amazing new items and where you can pick them up.

Disney Eats has been busy this week, showcasing dozens of new food and beverage options headed to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Compiling up to 62 currently announced offerings, we created a list of all of the delicious delights set to make their debut on April 30th. With desserts, breakfast foods, coffees, drinks, cocktails, meals and snacks, check out our foodie guide below:

Disneyland

Main Street USA

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake with frosting.

Coconut Cheesecake

Coconut cheesecake rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration.

Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu

Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration.

Little Red Wagon

Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea

Green tea infused with lychee flavor and topped with strawberries (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Market House

Butter Biscuit Cookie

Butter cookie with raspberry jam and white chocolate.

Plaza Inn

Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake

Adventureland

Bengal Barbecue

Bengal Breakfast Bowl

White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chili oil.

Tropical Hideaway

Matcha Float

DOLE Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut.

New Orleans Square

Harbour Galley

Corn Soup

Roasted corn soup topped with pasilla and roasted corn served in a sourdough bread bowl (Plant-based).

Peach Lemonade with Peach Rings

Lemonade and peach purée garnished with peach rings and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning (Non-alcoholic beverage).

Steak Salad

Roasted tri-tip, blistered broccolini, haricots verts, pickled fennel, sweet peppers, and red wine vinaigrette.

Mint Julep Bar

Passion Fruit Mint Julep

Passion fruit, mint, and a hint of lime (Non-alcoholic beverage).

Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets

Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar.

Royal Street Veranda

Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cajun chicken salad tossed in Cajun rémoulade, tomatoes, lettuce and fried onions.

Strawberry Pecan Salad

Romaine and kale mixed greens, fennel, strawberries, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette (Plant-based).

Tiana’s Palace

Cold Brew

Beignet-flavored cold brew (Also available with a cream topper).

Bayou Country

Churros & Lemonade

Gator Tail

Classic churro rolled in green sugar.

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree

Barbecue Salad

Chopped brisket, romaine and kale mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn rib, and chile-lime vinaigrette.

Watermelon Lemonade

Served over ice and topped with lemon-flavored popping spheres (Non-alcoholic beverage; also available in a Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper)

Frontierland

Rancho del Zocalo

Fresas con Crema

Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites.

Iced Cafe de Olla

Cold brew, horchata cream, and flan custard.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp, aguachile marinade, salsa macha, and guacatillo with tostadas.

Fantasyland

Edelweiss Snacks

Chicken Niçoise Shaker Salad

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing.

Matterhorn Puff

Matterhorn Puff Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries topped with white chocolate and snow sugar.

Maurice’s Treats

Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread

Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage.

Cookie Croissant

Flat croissant coated in sugar.

Red Rose Tavern

Chicken Niçoise Salad

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing.

Provincial Grilled Chicken BLT

Grilled chicken, green goddess sauce, bacon, havarti, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce.

S’mores Butter Cake Sundae

Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow.

Disney California Adventure

Park Wide

Pull-apart Pizza Bread (Outdoor Vending DCA)

Filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni slices.

Buena Vista Street

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Neapolitan Macaron

Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream.

Willie’s Churros

Chocolate-Pecan Churro

Classic churro topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle.

Grizzly Peak

Smokejumpers Grill

Fried Pickles

Served with buffalo ranch.

Raspberry Shake

Raspberry Shake topped with whipped cream.

Paradise Gardens Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Tiramisu Parfait

Paradise Garden Grill

Achiote Chicken Salad

Achiote-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla chips, and cotija cheese tossed in a spicy Caesar dressing.

Chicken Taquitos Rojos

Topped with shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, salsa roja, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Fresh Pineapple Cocktail

Tequila, agua fresca de piña, and chile-lime-seasoned rim.

Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait

Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelée.

Pineapple Agua Fresca

(Non-Alcoholic)

Plant-based Carne Asada Wet Burrito

Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema.

San Fransokyo Square

Aunt Cass Cafe

Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup

Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl.

Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding

Peach pie topping, whipped topping, crème anglaise, and streusel.

Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla cream cold brew topped with a strawberry cold foam.

Cappuccino Cart

Banoffee Pie Cold Brew

Butterscotch cold brew topped with banana cold foam and garnished with cocoa shavings.

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack, and potato bites.

Mango-Guava Iced Tea

(Non-alcoholic)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail

Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila.

Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca

Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca (Non-alcoholic).

Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita

Ube Cake Flan

Ube cake and vanilla flan.

Cars Land

Cozy Cone Motel

Banana Cone-Nanza Churro at Cozy Cone 1

Classic churro topped with banana cream and crust dust.

Chicharron Preparado con Camarones at Cozy Cone 5

Wheat cracker, lime mayonnaise, lettuce, jalapeño-onion-cilantro salad, and lime-cooked shrimp, with aguachile salsa and hot sauce.

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Pastrami Sandwich

Sliced deli-style pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and mustard on fresh-sliced rye bread.

Race Day Salad

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with golden crispy chicken, crisp snap peas, shaved carrot, zesty ranch dressing, shredded parmesan, and chopped bacon.

Shawarma Palace

Denver Breakfast Shawarma

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup.

Hollywood Land

Award Wieners

Street Corn Dog

All-beef hot dog with esquites-inspired topping.

Churro Cart

Tiramisu Churro

Classic churro rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce.

Hollywood Lounge

Tiki Margarita

Tequila with pineapple margarita.

Schmoozies!

Mickey Mint Cookie Shake

Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, crème-filled chocolate cookies, and red sugar rim.

Studio Catering Co.

Lomo Saltado Burrito

Peruvian-inspired lomo saltado stir-fry, shoestring french fries, and serrano-lime rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with serrano hot sauce.

Western-Style Loaded Potato

Creamy baked potato, garlic butter, charro-style beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, green onions, and sliced jalapeños.

Disneyland Resort is currently gearing up for the 70th Anniversary celebration, which kicks off on May 16th. With all these mouth-watering food options, Disney is surely giving fans a reason to visit prior to the milestone event.

