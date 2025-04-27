Disney Foodie Guide: Delicious April 30th Debuts of the Disneyland Resort
Beginning on April 30th, over 60 new food and beverage options are set to make their delicious debut at the Disneyland Resort. Check out all of the amazing new items and where you can pick them up.
Disney Eats has been busy this week, showcasing dozens of new food and beverage options headed to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Compiling up to 62 currently announced offerings, we created a list of all of the delicious delights set to make their debut on April 30th. With desserts, breakfast foods, coffees, drinks, cocktails, meals and snacks, check out our foodie guide below:
Disneyland
Main Street USA
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake with frosting.
Coconut Cheesecake
Coconut cheesecake rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration.
Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu
Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration.
Little Red Wagon
Lychee-Strawberry Green Tea
Green tea infused with lychee flavor and topped with strawberries (Non-alcoholic beverage)
Market House
Butter Biscuit Cookie
Butter cookie with raspberry jam and white chocolate.
Plaza Inn
Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake
Adventureland
Bengal Barbecue
Bengal Breakfast Bowl
White rice, scrambled eggs, fried spiced ham, gravy, and chili oil.
Tropical Hideaway
Matcha Float
DOLE Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut.
New Orleans Square
Harbour Galley
Corn Soup
Roasted corn soup topped with pasilla and roasted corn served in a sourdough bread bowl (Plant-based).
Peach Lemonade with Peach Rings
Lemonade and peach purée garnished with peach rings and rimmed with chile-lime seasoning (Non-alcoholic beverage).
Steak Salad
Roasted tri-tip, blistered broccolini, haricots verts, pickled fennel, sweet peppers, and red wine vinaigrette.
Mint Julep Bar
Passion Fruit Mint Julep
Passion fruit, mint, and a hint of lime (Non-alcoholic beverage).
Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets
Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar.
Royal Street Veranda
Cajun Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cajun chicken salad tossed in Cajun rémoulade, tomatoes, lettuce and fried onions.
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Romaine and kale mixed greens, fennel, strawberries, candied pecans, and strawberry vinaigrette (Plant-based).
Tiana’s Palace
Cold Brew
Beignet-flavored cold brew (Also available with a cream topper).
Bayou Country
Churros & Lemonade
Gator Tail
Classic churro rolled in green sugar.
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
Barbecue Salad
Chopped brisket, romaine and kale mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, corn rib, and chile-lime vinaigrette.
Watermelon Lemonade
Served over ice and topped with lemon-flavored popping spheres (Non-alcoholic beverage; also available in a Jamboree Mason Jar Sipper)
Frontierland
Rancho del Zocalo
Fresas con Crema
Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites.
Iced Cafe de Olla
Cold brew, horchata cream, and flan custard.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, aguachile marinade, salsa macha, and guacatillo with tostadas.
Fantasyland
Edelweiss Snacks
Chicken Niçoise Shaker Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing.
Matterhorn Puff
Matterhorn Puff Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries topped with white chocolate and snow sugar.
Maurice’s Treats
Breakfast Cheesy Pretzel Bread
Cheesy garlic pretzel bread with scrambled eggs and sausage.
Cookie Croissant
Flat croissant coated in sugar.
Red Rose Tavern
Chicken Niçoise Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, green beans, cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, and potato chips served with honey mustard dressing.
Provincial Grilled Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, green goddess sauce, bacon, havarti, sliced tomatoes, and lettuce.
S’mores Butter Cake Sundae
Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow.
Disney California Adventure
Park Wide
Pull-apart Pizza Bread (Outdoor Vending DCA)
Filled with seasoned ricotta and topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni slices.
Buena Vista Street
Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Neapolitan Macaron
Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream.
Willie’s Churros
Chocolate-Pecan Churro
Classic churro topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle.
Grizzly Peak
Smokejumpers Grill
Fried Pickles
Served with buffalo ranch.
Raspberry Shake
Raspberry Shake topped with whipped cream.
Paradise Gardens Park
Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta
Tiramisu Parfait
Paradise Garden Grill
Achiote Chicken Salad
Achiote-marinated chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy tortilla chips, and cotija cheese tossed in a spicy Caesar dressing.
Chicken Taquitos Rojos
Topped with shredded lettuce, crema, queso fresco, salsa roja, and pickled onions served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Fresh Pineapple Cocktail
Tequila, agua fresca de piña, and chile-lime-seasoned rim.
Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait
Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelée.
Pineapple Agua Fresca
(Non-Alcoholic)
Plant-based Carne Asada Wet Burrito
Marinated steak tips, Spanish rice, refried beans, and avocado crema topped with salsa verde and crema.
San Fransokyo Square
Aunt Cass Cafe
Bacon Cheddar Ale Soup
Cheddar ale cream soup with bacon in a sourdough bread bowl.
Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding
Peach pie topping, whipped topping, crème anglaise, and streusel.
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Vanilla cream cold brew topped with a strawberry cold foam.
Cappuccino Cart
Banoffee Pie Cold Brew
Butterscotch cold brew topped with banana cold foam and garnished with cocoa shavings.
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Marinated steak, scrambled eggs, Monterey jack, and potato bites.
Mango-Guava Iced Tea
(Non-alcoholic)
Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill
Cool as a Cucumber Cocktail
Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca with tequila.
Cucumber-Chia Agua Fresca
Cucumber-chia lime agua fresca (Non-alcoholic).
Jalapeño Passion Fruit Margarita
Ube Cake Flan
Ube cake and vanilla flan.
Cars Land
Cozy Cone Motel
Banana Cone-Nanza Churro at Cozy Cone 1
Classic churro topped with banana cream and crust dust.
Chicharron Preparado con Camarones at Cozy Cone 5
Wheat cracker, lime mayonnaise, lettuce, jalapeño-onion-cilantro salad, and lime-cooked shrimp, with aguachile salsa and hot sauce.
Flo’s V8 Cafe
Pastrami Sandwich
Sliced deli-style pastrami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, shredded lettuce, and mustard on fresh-sliced rye bread.
Race Day Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with golden crispy chicken, crisp snap peas, shaved carrot, zesty ranch dressing, shredded parmesan, and chopped bacon.
Avengers Campus
Shawarma Palace
Denver Breakfast Shawarma
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, ham, cheddar cheese, and bell peppers served with spicy ketchup.
Hollywood Land
Award Wieners
Street Corn Dog
All-beef hot dog with esquites-inspired topping.
Churro Cart
Tiramisu Churro
Classic churro rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce.
Hollywood Lounge
Tiki Margarita
Tequila with pineapple margarita.
Schmoozies!
Mickey Mint Cookie Shake
Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, crème-filled chocolate cookies, and red sugar rim.
Studio Catering Co.
Lomo Saltado Burrito
Peruvian-inspired lomo saltado stir-fry, shoestring french fries, and serrano-lime rice wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with serrano hot sauce.
Western-Style Loaded Potato
Creamy baked potato, garlic butter, charro-style beans, shredded cheese, sour cream, green onions, and sliced jalapeños.
Disneyland Resort is currently gearing up for the 70th Anniversary celebration, which kicks off on May 16th. With all these mouth-watering food options, Disney is surely giving fans a reason to visit prior to the milestone event.
