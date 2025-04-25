Alaska Airlines Introduces Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Themed Livery
Tiana and all her friends take to the skies to celebrate the spirit of adventure and dreaming big.
Alaska Airlines has unveiled its latest Disney-themed livery, inspired by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- This vibrant new livery, inspired by The Princess and the Frog and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, was unveiled at Portland International Airport, prior to setting course for Santa Ana, California.
- The Boeing 737-800 features a stunning exterior that took artists more than 2,000 hours to paint, with joyful touches showing Louis the Alligator splashing among the water lilies on the bayou, a brilliant trail of friendly fireflies flowing from the plane’s nose to tail, and Mama Odie and Prince Naveen pictured on the winglets.
- For fun onboard, kids may enjoy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure snack pack for purchase beginning this summer, while supplies last.
- Passengers will be able to fly aboard Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer (tail number N596AS) throughout Alaska’s route network for the next several years, making every journey an enchanting experience and where every adventure will take flight.
- This marks the ninth Disneyland Resort-themed aircraft from Alaska Airlines, and the first to feature a Disney Princess.
- Previous designs include:
- Mickey’s Toontown Express – featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with their friends, Goofy, Pluto and Donald & Daisy Duck at Mickey’s Toontown
- Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort – celebrating Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort – featuring larger-than-life versions of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie in Pixar Pier
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing, Alaska Airlines: “Every journey should be as magical as the destination, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer brings that wonder to the skies in a way that perfectly complements our commitment to creating remarkable journeys. This aircraft captures Princess Tiana’s love for exploration and adventure, inspiring our guests to embrace new possibilities and create memories along the way."
- Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort: “For more than 25 years, Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort have collaborated to bring magic and happiness to the skies. As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honors our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com