Alaska Airlines Debuts New Mickey’s Toontown Themed Livery

Alaska Airlines has debuted another colorful, Disneyland themed, livery to their fleet, this one celebrating Mickey’s Toontown at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Alaska Airlines’ newest, uniquely themed aircraft will be soaring through the skies today with a touch of magic from everyone’s favorite pal, Mickey Mouse.

After the big reveal of this specially themed plane at a gate ceremony in Seattle, passengers will board the inaugural flight to Orange County, Calif., to visit “The Happiest Place on Earth” at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Named “Mickey’s Toontown Express,” the celebrated plane is now flying on routes across Alaska’s network.

Adorned with playful images of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their pals Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, the Boeing 737-800, tail number 565AS, is Alaska Airlines’ eighth livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort.

For the unique design – which even includes Chip ‘n’ Dale on the boarding doors and winglets – it took artists over 400 hours and 20 days to hand-paint the brightly colored aircraft exterior from nose to tail.

Knowing the joy the Disneyland Resort-themed planes can bring to families, Alaska Airlines and Disney sent several families and special guests on the inaugural flight to experience Alaska’s everyday level of care before heading off to Orange County, including priority boarding for families with children under two, family seating at no additional charge, coloring books and the popular Kids’ Choice Picnic Pack and Jetsetter’s Jam Sandwich for guests flying in our Premium and Main Cabins. The “Mickey’s Toontown Express” plane will offer activity books and snack packs onboard with designs that feature Mickey Mouse and his pals, while supplies last.

The plane’s exterior artwork is inspired by Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park, a whimsical and newly reimagined, animated neighborhood where families can explore, play, discover and unwind together while enjoying new interactive experiences, familiar favorites and the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Guests will be able to fly Alaska’s “Mickey’s Toontown Express” livery for the next several years before it reaches the end of its normal rotation.

Alaska Airlines’ other Disneyland Resort-themed liveries include “Friendship and Beyond at the Disneyland Resort,” which portrays larger-than-life versions of Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story” friends Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Star Wars Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge