Travelers Wearing Star Wars Clothing Will Get Priority Boarding on Alaska Airlines May 4th

Are you planning on flying Alaska Airlines today, May 4th, 2022? Want to know how you were able to get priority boarding?
What's Happening:
- If you're flying on Alaska Airlines today, May 4th, Star Wars fans will get an extra treat.
- With today being May the 4th be with you, if Star Wars fans are wearing Star Wars clothing, they will get priority boarding on any Alaska Airlines flight.
- ATTENTION ALL STAR WARS FANS: If you have a flight on Alaska Airlines on May 4, 2022, you might want to break out your vintage Luke Skywalker T-shirt, way too cool BB-8 ballcap or even that Darth Vader cape. To celebrate the Star Wars fan day of “May the Fourth (be with you),” we’re offering guests who wear their favorite Star Wars gear the chance to board early.
- Everybody in the galaxy loves Star Wars, so we had to celebrate this epic day the Alaska way,” said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines. “Whether you’re traveling near – or far, far away – on May 4th, we hope to see you at our gates ready to board early in your favorite Star Wars gear. It will truly be a star-studded event!”
- The one-day priority boarding promotion can be enjoyed by all guests on any Alaska Airlines flight throughout our network on May 4, 2022. When a guest wears any clothing item Star Wars-related, they’ll be able to board their flight just after Group B (which could stand for, say, Boba Fett). Guests should listen closely to the announcements by gate agents.