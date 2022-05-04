Travelers Wearing Star Wars Clothing Will Get Priority Boarding on Alaska Airlines May 4th

Are you planning on flying Alaska Airlines today, May 4th, 2022? Want to know how you were able to get priority boarding?

If you're flying on Alaska Airlines today, May 4th, Star Wars fans will get an extra treat.

With today being May the 4th be with you, if Star Wars fans are wearing Star Wars clothing, they will get priority boarding on any Alaska Airlines flight.

