New Video Teases the Arrival of “Reclaimed and Reforged” Storyline to Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
This limited-time offering will begin on Star Wars Day this year, May the 4th, at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
A new video teases the arrival of the new “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline coming to Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for Star Wars Day on May the 4th, visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World can seize a new hilt at Savi’s Workshop.
- This is part of the new “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline that is coming to the location, and the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram is teasing its debut with a new video.
- Guests will be able to build their own lightsabers from scraps that have been scavenged from the distant reaches of the galaxy’s outer rim and have made their way to Batuu.
- While “Reclaimed and Reforged" is only available for a limited time, guests can still choose from four other themes year-round inside Savi’s Workshop:
- Peace and Justice
- Power and Control
- Elemental Nature
- Protection and Defense
- Get a closer look at the “Reclaimed and Reforged" lightsaber hilt set here, which will also be available on Disney Store on May 4th.
- Purchase is required and advanced reservations are highly encouraged for this experience.
- Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers opened with Galaxy’s Edge at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World back in 2019. It allows guests the opportunity to construct their own lightsabers (for a fee) from a selection of different parts. An immersive story experience plays out in the location while they are doing so.
- More details on the Savi’s Workshop experience and pricing is available here.
