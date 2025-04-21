Limited Release "Reclaimed and Reforged" Hilt Set Arriving at Savi's Workshop May 4th

A new set of Lightsaber hilt pieces are headed to Savi’s Workshop. Announced earlier this year, we have new details about the “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline and Lightsaber parts.

Disney Parks Blog has announced new details on the Reclaimed and Reforged lightsaber hilt set arriving at Savi’s Workshop for May the 4th.

The limited time set allows guests to tell their own unique story, with the pieces that embrace a more rugged style. Designed to look like remnants of ancient battles, crashed ships, and other scraps, the Reforged and Reclaimed set hones in on a scavenger aesthetic.

According to the storyline, these pieces have been collected from the distant reaches of the galaxy and brought back to Batuu, where they have been reused for a greater purpose.

Just like the permanent hilt themes, guests will begin their journey at Savi’s Workshop by picking their unique set.

Reclaimed and Reforged will only be available for a limited time, with the other four sets still being available.

When assembling their hilt guests will get to choose between several varieties of parts to make a lightsaber as unique as them, including: 1 Hilt 2 sleeves (4 options) 1 emitter (2 options) 1 pommel cap (2 options) 1 set of activation plates and switches (2 options)



Guests will also still be able to pick between red, blue, green or violet kyber crystals.

The offering will be available at both Galaxy’s Edge lands at Disneyland Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The experience is limited to two guests per builder. One person in the party must be over 14 years old.

Reservations are recommended for the experience.

