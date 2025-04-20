Darth Jar Jar Coming to “Fortnite” as Part of Star Wars Themed “Fortnite: Galactic Battle”
The all-new collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars will kick off on May 2nd, 2025 – just in time for Star Wars Day!
Darth Jar Jar, an alternate universe version of Jar Jar Binks introduced in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, is making his way to Fortnite as part of Fortnite: Galactic Battle.
What’s Happening:
- As revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan, Darth Jar Jar will be going from the world of LEGO Star Wars to the popular video game Fortnite.
- Fortnite: Galactic Battle is an all-new collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite, set to launch on May 2nd, 2025.
- The news was appropriately revealed on stage by Ahmed Best, who has been the voice actor behind Jar Jar Binks since The Phantom Menace.
- A brand-new trailer was shared, which revealed the addition of Darth Jar Jar and the new in-game Force ability, Force Lightning.
- Players can expect a number of surprises from across every established Star Wars era including:
- A Star Wars-themed Battle Pass featuring iconic characters like Emperor Palpatine and mashups like Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader as seen on stage at Star Wars Celebration Japan
- All-new Item Shop offerings including Mace Windu
- The ability to pilot and co-pilot X-wings and TIE fighters
- Themed map locations
- Each week will have a different overarching theme:
- Imperial Takeover – May 2nd, 2025
- The Pull of the Force – May 8th, 2025
- Mandalorian Rising – May 22nd, 2025
- Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29th, 2025
- Death Star Sabotage – June 7th, 2025
- The five-part saga will culminate in an in-game narrative live event that will surely have players feeling like they’ve got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands.
