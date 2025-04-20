Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run to Transport Guests to Coruscant, Introduce New Interactions for Engineers and a Whole New Storyline
More details on "The Mandalorian & Grogu”-inspired changes to the attraction were just revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
During the Disney Experiences Panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, we got some more details on what changes are coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Walt Disney World and Disneyland next year.
What’s Happening:
- Her Universe founder and Ahsoka Tano voice actress Ashley Eckstein hosted the Disney Experiences Panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, which featured Asa Kalama and Anisha Deshmane from Walt Disney Imagineering, Michael Serna from Disney Live Entertainment and Matt Martin from Lucasfilm.
- During the panel, more details on the updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run experience were shared.
- The attraction will be updated next year with a new storyline inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu film – with the updates set to debut on the same day as the film’s release, May 22nd, 2026.
- In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.
- The story of the attraction will be updated, as Hondo Ohnaka catches wind of a deal on Tatooine between ex-Imperial officers and pirates, setting the stage for a high-stakes chase across the galaxy. Guests will team up with Mando and Grogu to track them down and claim a bounty in a dynamic, galaxy-spanning adventure.
- Perhaps the least desired of the three positions within the cockpit, Engineer, will allow guests to interact with Grogu in a unique way when these updates debut next year.
- In addition, the Engineer will also now choose the destination, giving that role much more significance.
- These new updates will debut at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 22nd, 2026.
More News from Star Wars Celebration Japan:
- “Ahsoka" – First Look at Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, While Admiral Ackbar, Zeb and More Anakin Skywalker Are Announced for Season 2
- “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past" Announced with Ashley Eckstein and Ben Schwartz Joining the Cast
- “Andor" Cast Tease What’s to Come in Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration, Including 140 Sets, a Wedding, and a “Really Weird" Relationship
- Season 2 of "Light & Magic" Shines at Star Wars Celebration Japan
- The Worlds of Star Wars Come to “Monopoly Go!" For a Crossover Event of Galactic Proportions
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com