“Andor” Cast Tease What’s to Come in Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration, Including 140 Sets, a Wedding, and a “Really Weird” Relationship

The audience were also treated to an early screening of the Season 2 premiere episode.

The second day of Star Wars Celebration Japan kicked off with the big panel for Andor, which included showrunner Tony Gilroy, star Diego Luna, and many of Luna’s fellow cast members - and a surprise screening of the entire first episode of Season 2 before it airs next week.

What’s Happening:

Gilroy noted that while the focus is on Cassian and those introduced in Season 1, there will be both some new characters in Season 2 and some familiar faces from previous Star Wars projects, which makes sense given we are headed straight into the events of Rogue One .

. The cast noted how impressive the production design on the show is, with 140 sets built throughout the season.

Revealed Genevieve O’Reilly, “The season starts with a wedding on Chandrila, and all the complications that brings. And we go to some dark places this season. Mon Mothma must step out of the shadows and risk everything to speak some truth."

Denise Gough says we will find out where Dedra Meero comes from this season, and “things get real strange" between her and Syril Karn, adding, “It wasn’t so girl boss this season… it was much more fascist."

Kyle Soller agreed about the offbeat dynamic between the two characters, saying, “It’s really weird. Syril starts out the season feeling pretty good about himself, and he is trying to flex this," referring to Gough as Meero. “It’s an amazing relationship to dive into. It’s pretty spicy."

Andria Arjona explained that BIx is still processing the horrible events she went through in Season 1. “When we first meet Bix in Season 2, she’s left her home and is trying to reconstruct herself and coping with everything that happened with Dr. Gorst."

Alan Tudyk joked about the long break between playing K2-SO in Rogue One and Andor Season 2, saying, “For a while I was holding out for my own spinoff, K2 Fast K2 Furious. Andor feels like a very important series, and it’s great to be a part of it." Said Diego Luna, of reuniting as Cassian and K2, “I missed Alan badly. It was seven very tough years."

Andor ’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+

’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Check out more from Star Wars Celebration Japan here at Laughing Place, including at our live blog

More From Star Wars Celebration: