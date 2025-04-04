Even More Event-Exclusive Merchandise Revealed for Star Wars Celebration 2025 This Month In Japan

Over the past year, we’ve already shared several posts about the exclusive merchandise that will be available on the show floor at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, but today Lucasfilm revealed even more merch for the upcoming event, all of which is extremely cool-looking and can be viewed below.

The new item that really jumped out at me is the "Byo-bu" Japanese Folding Screen (pictured above) which repurposes some of the ukiyo-e style art that was created for this year’s Star Wars Celebration attendees badges. But there’s also this great Yoda "Chochin" Japanese Lantern.

Next let’s take a look at some of the newly revealed Star Wars Celebration 2025 apparel including a Stormtrooper Samurai T-Shirt, the SWCJ Her Universe smocked puff sleeve dress, the Mandalorian Crest T-Shirt, the Darth Vader Badge T-Shirt (using the same ukiyo-e artwork I mentioned above), the black-white-and-red Death Star over Endor T-Shirt, and the similarly styled and colored X-Wing Brush T-Shirt.

There’s also a Darth Vader Light Up Backpack for those who need a Sith Lord to carry around their stuff for them when they’re on the go.

Our favorite adorable “Baby Yoda" Grogu gets a Bear Walker Skateboard Deck and a Grogu Ema Charm as memorabilia from the event.

And there’s a Ahsoka "Sensu" Japanese Fan with very different art, mood, and color palette than the Darth Vader-adorned decorative hand fan that was revealed last April. This one looks like it even includes a display stand.

Fans of Star Wars: The Acolyte will want to grab this Sol & Qimir Wato-ji Japanese Bound Notepad with art that looks as though it might have been designed (but not used) on the Celebration 2025 badges.

Lastly, there’s a very nice SWCJ Her Universe men’s zip windbreaker jacket with the phrase “In a galaxy far, far away" emblazoned across its front against a starfield, some TIE fighters, the Death Star, spiral galaxies, and the Imperial insignia.

Star Wars Celebration 2025 is set to take place from April 18th through the 20th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan. For additional information on the event, be sure to visit the official Celebration website.