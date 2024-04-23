Star Wars Celebration Japan Reveals First Merchandise for 2025 Event: Apparel, Pins, Tote Bags, Fans, and More

With Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 now less than a year away, we’re starting to get reveals about what Star Wars fans can expect from the highly anticipated event, such as the merchandise (including fans!) that was revealed today via StarWars.com.

What’s happening:

Today StarWars.com revealed the first batch of merchandise that will become available when tickets go on sale next month for Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

Items include a variety of t-shirts featuring the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 logo– available in English, Japanese, or a mixture of both. Ball caps will also be available in those three logo varieties.

Similarly, fans will be able to pick up logo pins and magnets with those same three language styles.

The more stylized key art for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, featuring Darth Vader himself, will also be available on apparel, pins, tote bags, and even a decorative hand fan (pictured above).

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Today, StarWars.com has your first look at pre-sale apparel and other items featuring the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art and logo. T-shirts, ballcaps, pins and more feature variations of the English and Japanese logo text, including a hybrid of the two languages, ranging from ¥1,560 – ¥4,700. There’s also a T-shirt, tote bag, hand fan, and other items showcasing the recently revealed official key art featuring Darth Vader priced at ¥1,560 – ¥6,200.”

“Today, StarWars.com has your first look at pre-sale apparel and other items featuring the Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 key art and logo. T-shirts, ballcaps, pins and more feature variations of the English and Japanese logo text, including a hybrid of the two languages, ranging from ¥1,560 – ¥4,700. There’s also a T-shirt, tote bag, hand fan, and other items showcasing the recently revealed official key art featuring Darth Vader priced at ¥1,560 – ¥6,200.” “Tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will go on sale Thursday, May 2, at 4 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. EST, and Friday, May 3, at 8 a.m. JST. along with more than two dozen limited Star Wars Celebration 2025 exclusive items available for pre-order during registration.”

Star Wars Celebration Japan will be held from April 18th through the 20th, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Japan. For additional information on the event and to purchase advance tickets in May, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website.