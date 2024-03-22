Star Wars Celebration Japan Releases Artwork and Ticket Information

Star Wars Celebration Japan has released a gorgeous new poster for the 2025 event.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, the first one in the country since 2008, has released the official key art for the event.

Alongside the gorgeous new art is the announcement of ticket sales for the event.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 2nd at 7 p.m. EDT and Friday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. JST.

For more details, head to the Star Wars Celebration website

