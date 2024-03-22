Star Wars Celebration Japan Releases Artwork and Ticket Information

Star Wars Celebration Japan has released a gorgeous new poster for the 2025 event.

  • Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, the first one in the country since 2008, has released the official key art for the event.
  • Alongside the gorgeous new art is the announcement of ticket sales for the event.
  • Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 2nd at 7 p.m. EDT and Friday, May 3rd at 8 a.m. JST.
  • For more details, head to the Star Wars Celebration website.

