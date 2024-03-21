Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm announced today the “March to May the 4th,” a global consumer products campaign themed to the villains of the Star Wars galaxy. Along with an awesome takeover of the Empire State Building (featuring Hayden Christensen!), an exciting lineup of new products were revealed that will be launching on or before Star Wars Day!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Long live the Dark Side! This year Star Wars fans can share their affinity for Siths, Imperials, and the entire galactic Empire as never before as part of the Imperial March and March to May the 4th (Star Wars Day) campaigns.

Between now and May 4th, new merchandise will roll out at various retailers like Disney Store, Amazon, Target, and Walmart featuring the personas of: Darth Vader Darth Maul General Grievous Stromtroopers Grand Admiral Thrawn And Others

Below is a sneak peek at what’s coming so bookmark this page and check back soon for more exciting Star Wars reveals!

Disney Parks | Disney Store

The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collectors Box – $400.00

The double hilt features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach two lightsaber blades, ( sold separately

Special limited edition (7,000) set created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Available on DisneyStore.com and at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on May 4, 2024.

May the 4th Dated Collection

The May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection features a t-shirt, pullover sweatshirt, baseball cap, and stainless steel water bottle with C-3PO and R2-D2 styled in retro art from Disney+ series Droids .

. Also included in the collection are Disney Store exclusive MagicBand+ and R2-D2 limited edition collector’s pin.

Available for purchase on DisneyStore.com on April 4, 2024, and May 4, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Will Gay Artist Series Collection

The unique Star Wars Artist Series by Will Gay showcases home décor and apparel items with Star Wars characters and icons developed in Gay’s whimsical style.

Available for purchase April 3, 2024, at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and April 8, 2024 on DisneyStore.com.

Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket

For a limited time beginning May 4 , while supplies last, guests can purchase the collectible Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket at select locations—served with popcorn, french fries, or Galma Garlic Puffs, depending on location—throughout Disneyland Resort .

, while supplies last, guests can purchase the collectible Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket at select locations—served with popcorn, french fries, or Galma Garlic Puffs, depending on location—throughout . Coming in May, for a limited time while supplies last, the Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket will also be available for purchase at select locations throughout Disney‘s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection

The Force is with this collection created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace .

. Launching on DisneyStore.com and at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on May 4, 2024.

Amazon | Target | Walmart

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot – $149.99

Fisher-Price is excited to introduce an out-of-this-world IMAGINEXT STAR WARS DARTH VADER BOT for fans of all ages. Standing over 2 feet tall, this interactive robot features kid-controlled action, including a disc launcher, extendable Lightsaber, and a Force-inspired ball launcher.

Available for pre-sale online at Amazon Target Walmart

Star Wars Force 'n' Tellin Vader – $29.99

Wonder what the future holds? Let Darth Vader tap into the Force and predict your future with the STAR WARS FORCE N’ TELLING VADER electronic figure. Ask him a yes or no question, press his head and listen as he reveals your fate! This intimidating, yet cute, Darth Vader figure features a fun stylized design and an attached red Lightsaber. Requires 2 AAA batteries, included.

Available for pre-order on March 21 at 10am ET exclusively at Walmart

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Gungan Bongo Submarine – $24.99

In order to save the planet NABOO, two JEDI KNIGHTS befriended a GUNGAN named JAR JAR and traveled to the underwater city of OTOH GUNGA. They then flew a Bongo Submarine through the planet core in order to warn the Naboo Queen of a coming invasion.

This Target exclusive 14-inch vehicle is packed with kid-friendly action features to help boys and girls (8+) discover the excitement of the STAR WARS galaxy.

Available for Purchase Exclusively at Target March 21

Star Wars: The Black Series Baylon Skoll (Mercenary) – $24.99

Allied to former Magistrate of Calodan Morgan Elsbeth after the fall of the Empire, Baylan Skoll is a shrewd Lightsaber-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati.

Available later this year exclusively at Walmart.

Star Wars: The Black Series: Darth Vader, Grand Admiral Thrawn, General Grievous 3-Pack – $89.99

From Sith Lords to military strategists, these evil masterminds served to squash sparks of rebellion and counteract the light side of the Force.

Cybernetically-enhanced Sith Lord Darth Vader, once a renowned Jedi Knight, led the eradication of the Jedi Order at the dawn of the Empire.

A ruthless commander, Thrawn stopped at nothing to end the Lothal rebellion and secure his own victory.

Brilliant Separatist leader General Grievous used his body as a weapon, allowing him lightning-quick strikes and devastating blows.

Available for pre-order on March 22 at 1pm ET at Amazon

Citizen

Citizen Imperial Stormtrooper – $350.00

The fearsome power of the Galactic Empire’s elite shock troops is commandingly expressed in the new STAR WARS | Citizen Imperial Stormtrooper watch. The dial features three iconic white “buckethead” helmets on a deep black background overlaid with a grid pattern that creates a 3D effect.

Sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.

Available for Purchase on March 21

Learn More: Product Review: Citizen's New Imperial Stormtrooper Watch Keeps Perfect Time… for the Dark Side

Insight Editions

Star Wars ICONS: Darth Vader – $150.00

Unmask one of the most memorable characters of all time and discover the incredible story behind the creation and the legacy of the galaxy’s most complex character, Darth Vader, in Star Wars Icons: Darth Vader. This new book covers the character’s journey, from his genesis in George Lucas’s first drafts of Star Wars to Anakin Skywalker’s tragic fall to the dark side in the prequel trilogy, and beyond.

Available for Preorder March 21 . November 5, 2024

TruMoo

Star Wars Blue Milk – $3.79

Introducing the galaxy’s NEW Blue Milk! TruMoo Blue Milk is 1% lowfat milk and features natural vanilla flavor and blue color for a truly galactic delicious experience your family will enjoy!

On sale in store starting April 17

More Imperial March:

Are you ready for “Imperial March?” As May the 4th approaches, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed merchandise to celebrate the greatest franchise ever! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!