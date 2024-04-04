Ok Star Wars fans! It’s time to join Disney and Lucasfilm in the “March to May the 4th,” as they count down to the greatest celebration in the galaxy: Star Wars Day! How exactly should one commemorate the occasion? By going shopping of course. With one month to go until May the 4th, Disney Store has unveiled dated merchandise for the 2024 event and yes, it's available now!

What’s Happening:

Happy Star Wars Day! Alright, we’ve still got a few weeks until the big day, so this is the opportune time to purchase May the 4th dated items to have them in time for your celebration.

For the 2024 festivities, Disney and Lucasfilm are spotlighting iconic droids C-3PO and R2-D2 styled in retro art from Disney+ series Droids.

The May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection features: T-shirt Pullover sweatshirt Baseball cap Stainless steel water bottle

Additionally, guests can shop the Disney Store exclusive MagicBand+ and R2-D2 limited edition collector’s pin as they commemorate Star Wars Day.

The 2024 May the 4th Dated Collection is available now at Disney Store May 4, 2024.

More Star Wars Shopping:

Beyond the dated apparel featured here, additional May the 4th reveals include Limited Edition Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber (coming to Disney Store and Disney Resorts on May 4, 2024 ) Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection (at Disney Store and Disney Resorts on May 4, 2024 )



