Magic Key Holders Can Be Among the First to Purchase Select Items From the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection

Starting April 3, while supplies last, Magic Key holders can be the first to purchase limited supplies of pre-selected merchandise from the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection.
What’s Happening:
- Starting April 3, 2024, and while supplies last, Magic Key holders can be among the first to purchase from a limited quantity of select pre-sale merchandise from the upcoming Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection-available to buy now and pick up on the same day at Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District-when purchasing through the mobile order service in the Disneyland app.
Details:
- You'll need to make sure your Magic Key pass is linked to your Disney account and that you are signed in to view the pre-sale merchandise.
- While supplies last. Mobile ordering offerings and availability are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.
- Disney reserves the right to cancel any purchases at any time for any reason without liability, and to provide applicable refunds.
- The presale link will be available on the app no earlier than April 3, 8AM Pacific time.
- Check the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland app for details.
