Magic Key Holders Can Be Among the First to Purchase Select Items From the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection

Starting April 3, while supplies last, Magic Key holders can be the first to purchase limited supplies of pre-selected merchandise from the Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection.

What’s Happening:

Starting April 3, 2024, and while supplies last, Magic Key holders can be among the first to purchase from a limited quantity of select pre-sale merchandise from the upcoming Star Wars Artist Series: Will Gay Collection-available to buy now and pick up on the same day at Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney Disneyland

Details:

You'll need to make sure your Magic Key pass is linked to your Disney account and that you are signed in to view the pre-sale merchandise.

While supplies last. Mobile ordering offerings and availability are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice.

Disney reserves the right to cancel any purchases at any time for any reason without liability, and to provide applicable refunds.

The presale link will be available on the app no earlier than April 3, 8AM Pacific time.

Check the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland app for details.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.