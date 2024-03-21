Darth Vader, Hayden Christensen and Disney Consumer Products Take Over The Empire State Building for “March to May the 4th”

Tonight, March 21 at 8 PM, the Empire State Building will shine in a dynamic light show as part of a Star Wars-themed takeover at the building to celebrate the “March to May the 4th” campaign, in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm. Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen visited the iconic tower earlier kicked off the festivities.

Earlier today, the Empire State Building hosted a lighting ceremony with Christensen, who flipped the famous light switch.

After the ceremony, Christensen toured the Observatory Experience, which was recently named the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” for the second consecutive year, and posed for photos on the building’s 86th Floor and 102nd Floor Observatories.

Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm have taken over the Empire State Building to kick off their “March to May the 4th” campaign.

The takeover includes: A Star Wars -themed, villains-focused Fifth Avenue window exhibition A themed photo opportunity with Funko on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory A LEGO Star Wars exhibit for Observatory guests An immersive fan experience from Hasbro and Amazon A dynamic light show this evening sure to wow onlookers

