Star Wars Day is on the horizon and while we still have a month left for “March to May the 4th,” there’s already a new collection of galactical apparel for fans to bring home. The Star Wars Artist Series by Will Gay presents the best of the galaxy’s finest (heroes and villains) in a playful setting that will brighten up your kitchen and wardrobe.

Disney Store is getting ready for next month’s big holiday—Star Wars Day—by delivering a fun assortment of apparel and decor ahead of the main event.

Whether it’s clothing they seek or stylish home accessories, the unique Star Wars Artist Series by Will Gay showcases beloved Star Wars characters and icons developed in Gay’s whimsical style.

The collection has already debuted

Star Wars Artist Series Plate Set by Will Gay

Among the items coming to Disney Store are: Pitchers and Cups Plates Hoodies Shirts And other fun surprises!



Star Wars Artist Series Pullover Hoodie for Adults by Will Gay

The Star Wars Artist Series Collection by Will Gay is available at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars Artist Series Bucket Hat for Adults by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Zip Hoodie for Women by Will Gay

Star Wars Fashion Varsity Jacket for Adults by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Throw Blanket by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Cup Set by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Glass Pitcher by Will Gay

Star Wars Artist Series Bowl Set by Will Gay

