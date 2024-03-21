Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket Coming to Disney Parks for May the 4th

May the 4th is just around the corner and we are now in “Imperial March” as all kinds of exciting Star Wars news has been dropping today. The Disney Parks will of course get in on the fun and Star Wars fans will be able to pick up a new Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket.

This clever release from Disney Parks will see an old stormtrooper helmet turned upside down and into an exciting collectible — the perfect way to snack when marathoning the Star Wars films.

films. The new Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket will be available for purchase at select locations throughout Disneyland Resort on May 4, while supplies last.

The bucket will be served with popcorn, french fries, or Galma Garlic Puffs, depending on the location of purchase.

The new bucket will also be available for purchase at select locations throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

The new Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet Bucket will be available starting in May.

Are you ready for “Imperial March?” As May the 4th approaches, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed merchandise to celebrate the greatest franchise ever! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!