Imperial March Week Two: Girls Crew, “The Acolyte,” RSVLTS and More

For fans of the bad guys, this will be a day long remembered. Embracing the Dark Side of the Force is not for the faint of heart and Lucasfilm is going all in! StarWars.com has announced the launch of “Imperial March” — a celebration of Star Wars villainy with reveals of action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more — and the fun starts now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Imperial March – Week Two

Celebrate Imperial March and the march to May the 4th with Star Wars products inspired by the galaxy's most infamous villains. This special Star Wars-themed campaign runs every week in March and will unveil a galaxy of exciting new products. Week Two spotlights Girls Crew Jewelry, The Acolyte action figures, new books, and RSVLTS Dark Side Collection.

Dark Side Collection by Girls Crew

Do you know the power of the dark side? With these new studs, rings and more, the struggle between light and dark will start to turn.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mae (Assassin) by Hasbro

Inspired by the character’s appearance in The Acolyte, Mae and several other just-revealed characters including Jedi Master Sol and Jedi Master Indara, will join the 6-inch-scale line.

Learn More: First "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Action Figures, More Revealed During Hasbro Pulse "Imperial March" Fanstream

Thrawn: Alliances Miniseries by Marvel

Grand Admiral Thrawn returns in a miniseries from Marvel comics written by Timothy Zahn and Jody Houser.

Star Wars: Vader’s Castle – The Deluxe Library Collection by Dark Horse

Get in, we’re going to Mustafar! Star Wars: Vader’s Castle – The Deluxe Library Collection brings the terrifying tales together for the first time in one place. Arriving September 24, the collection is available for preorder now.

Dark Side Collection by RSVLTS

The dark side has always had style. Show yours with a new fit, available today at 4 p.m. ET.

Other Week Two Highlights

Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be a big hit with all Lucasfilm fans.

Lego Star Wars Invisible Hand 25th Anniversary Building Set 75377 : Target

Learn More: Commemorate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with New Anniversary Sets Featuring R2-D2, The Invisible Hand and More

Just Play Star Wars Doorables Galaxy Peek Collectible Blind-Bag Figures

Learn More: Collect the Galaxy with Star Wars Doorables – First Collection Available Now –

STAR WARS™ Stormtrooper Special Edition ARC3 Men’s Shaver

Funko Star Wars Clone Wars Duel Moments | GameStop

Men’s Star Wars Ringer Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt – Black : Target

More Imperial March:

Are you ready for “Imperial March?” As May the 4th approaches, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed merchandise to celebrate the greatest franchise ever! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!