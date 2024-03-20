First “Star Wars: The Acolyte” Action Figures, More Revealed During Hasbro Pulse “Imperial March” Fanstream

This morning the popular toy company Hasbro held a special Hasbro Pulse Fanstream for Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” Star Wars merchandising campaign, during which it revealed the first action figures coming for the new Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

In the embedded video below, you can watch the full Star Wars Imperial March Fanstream before we take a closer look at the various items revealed underneath it.

Watch Hasbro Pulse | Star Wars Imperial March Fanstream | March 2024:

Before the toy reveals began for the day, the Hasbro Star Wars team recapped some other recent reveals, including the Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order 3-pack for the 6-inch The Black Series, the Captain Enoch and Night Troopers (from Ahsoka) 4-Pack for the 3 ¾-inch The Vintage Collection, and the return of the classic Imperial Stormtrooper to TVC.

The first new reveals for The Vintage Collection today were from the original Star Wars film: Princess Leia and R2-D2.

Then we learned that Darth Maul would be joining Hasbro’s HoloComm Collection.

Next was the main attraction for the Fanstream: the reveal of five The Black Series Star Wars action figures from The Acolyte: Jedi Master Sol, Padawan Jecki Lon, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Indara, and Mae. The team also showed off the very attractive mural alongside the packaging for these figures.

Mae and Jedi Master Sol will also be coming to The Vintage Collection for The Acolyte.

The final big product reveal for the day was Moff Gideon’s premium roleplay helmet from The Mandalorian.

But they also showed off the packaging for the previously revealed The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt action playset, along with the included carded versions of 8D8 and Salacious B. Crumb.

Today’s pipeline reveals for The Black Series were Dedra Meero from Star Wars: Andor, the Imperial Armored Commando from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano (Peridea) and a Captain Enoch & Night Trooper 2-Pack from Ahsoka, plus a Yoda & Clone Commander Gree 2-Pack from The Clone Wars comic books.

Pipeline reveals for The Vintage Collection included the Jetpack Trooper from Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor, live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn from Ahsoka, a 4-Pack of X-wing Pilots, a Blurrg & The Mandalorian creature set, and Moff Gideon’s Imperial Light Cruiser Hallway playset.

And lastly, the Hasbro Star Wars team announced that a new announcement regarding a HasLab project for The Vintage Collection will be coming the week of May the 4th this year.

For additional information and to pre-order many of the above products beginning tomorrow, March 21st at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.