All right good guys, it’s time for you to step aside and let the villains take the spotlight for a bit. Lucasfilm has kicked off a celebration of the Dark Side with their “Imperial March” campaign to reveal new Star Wars action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories and more. Today’s reveals include new collectibles from Hasbro’s Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans can make room on their display shelves for a round of Imperial collectibles as Hasbro unveils the figures joining the Black Series and Vintage Collection this spring and summer.

Revealed as part of Lucasfilm’s “Imperial March” campaign, these action figures showcase characters who’ve pledged their allegiance to the Dark Side and include: Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack Vintage Collection Captain Enoch & Thrawn’s Night Troopers pack Vintage Collection Darth Vader ( A New Hope ) Vintage Collection Stormtrooper ( A New Hope )



As always, figures in the Black Series are 6-inch scale; while the Vintage Collection figures are 3 ¾-inch scale and boast product and packaging design inspired by the original Kenner line.

Whatever size figures fans prefer to collect, Hasbro’s offerings feature premium deco along with multiple points of articulation designed for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The new assortment of Star Wars Collectibles will be available for pre-order March 24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $16.99-$74.99 and figures are expected to ship to fans in Spring and Summer 2024

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tells the story of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi, who must do whatever it takes to survive.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER 3-PACK

Includes 3 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including the Second Sister Inquisitor’s Lightsaber, Cal Kestis’ double-bladed Lightsaber and the Purge Trooper’s electrohammer.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $74.99

Available for pre-order March 14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAPTAIN ENOCH & THRAWN’S NIGHT TROOPERS

Includes 4 figures and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including blasters.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $54.99

Available for pre-order March 14 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse Amazon

During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance’s secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 alternate hands and his signature red-bladed Lightsaber.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order March 14 at 1pm ET at Amazon Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

Donning sleek white armor, stormtroopers are elite shock troopers fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER

Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Available for pre-order March 14 at 1pm ET at Amazon Hasbro Pulse Entertainment Earth

