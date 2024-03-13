Imperial March Week One: Hasbro, Oxford Pennants, Jazwares

Imperial March – Week OneCelebrate Imperial March and the march to May the 4th with Star Wars products inspired by the galaxy’s most infamous villains. This special Star Wars-themed campaign runs every week in March and will unveil a galaxy of exciting new products. Week One spotlights an Imperial March T-shirt at Amazon, Black Series figures from Hasbro, toys from Jazwares, new pendants from Oxford and a High Republic Poster Set. Imperial March Stormtroopers T-Shirt by Amazon Merch on Demand An entire legion of my best troops await them! Celebrate the Empire’s loyal soldiers with this cool, Emperor-approved tee. Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack by Hasbro Inspired by the modern classic game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this 3-pack features both new iterations and Black Series debuts of major characters: Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), Second Sister Inquisitor, and Purge Trooper. Available for pre-order March 14 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively at Amazon. Available Spring 2024. Learn More: Hasbro Unveils Dark Side Themed Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures for “Imperial March” Campaign Micro Galaxy Squadron N-1 Starfighter by Jazwares Now THIS is podracing. Get ready for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with the new Micro Galaxy Squadron N-1 Starfighter, featuring Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2. Star Wars Classic Collection by Oxford Pennant Show your allegiance to Imperial rule with these releases from Oxford Pennant, perfect for any gaming den, bedroom, or gallery wall. Learn More: Oxford Pennants Announces Star Wars Collection Star Wars: The High Republic Downloadable Poster Set For light and life, enjoy this free Star Wars: The High Republic poster set by the great Phil Noto; it features some of the acclaimed publishing initiative’s greatest villains, including (from left to right): Driggit Parse, Niv Dendrow Apruk, General Viess, Ghirra Starros, Marchion Ro, Baron Boolan, and the Nameless creature. Other Week One Highlights Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be a big hit with all Lucasfilm fans. Pop! Stormtrooper – Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope Boarding the Tantive IV™ 75387 | Star Wars™ | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US Lego Star Wars Tantive Iv Build And Display Starship Vehicle Model 75376 : Target Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last Expansion – Ravensberger Learn More: “Star Wars Villainous” Expands With New “Revenge at Last” Game Coming This Summer Star Wars™ | Sand Cloud More Imperial March: Are you ready for “Imperial March?” As May the 4th approaches, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed merchandise to celebrate the greatest franchise ever! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the past round ups right here. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!
