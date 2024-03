Imperial March Week One: Hasbro, Oxford Pennants, Jazwares

Imperial March – Week One

For fans of the bad guys, this will be a day long remembered. Embracing the Dark Side of the Force is not for the faint of heart and Lucasfilm is going all in!has announced the launch of “Imperial March” — a celebration of Star Wars villainy with reveals of action figures, toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more — and the fun starts now! Celebrate Imperial March and the march to May the 4th with Star Wars products inspired by the galaxy’s most infamous villains. This specialruns every week in March and will unveil a galaxy of exciting new products. Week One spotlights an Imperial March T-shirt at Amazon, Black Series figures from Hasbro, toys from Jazwares, new pendants from Oxford and a High Republic Poster Set.An entire legion of my best troops await them! Celebrate the Empire’s loyal soldiers with this cool, Emperor-approved tee.Star Wars: The Black Series Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3-Pack by Hasbro Inspired by the modern classic gamer, this 3-pack features both new iterations and Black Series debuts of major characters: Cal Kestis (Inquisitor Vision), Second Sister Inquisitor, and Purge Trooper. Available for pre-order March 14 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively at Amazon. Available Spring 2024.Now THIS is podracing. Get ready for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with the new Micro Galaxy Squadron N-1 Starfighter, featuring Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2.Show your allegiance to Imperial rule with these releases from Oxford Pennant, perfect for any gaming den, bedroom, or gallery wall.For light and life, enjoy this free Sposter set by the great Phil Noto; it features some of the acclaimed publishing initiative’s greatest villains, including (from left to right): Driggit Parse, Niv Dendrow Apruk, General Viess, Ghirra Starros, Marchion Ro, Baron Boolan, and the Nameless creature.Need more inspiration? These Star Wars selections are sure to be a big hit with all Lucasfilm fans. Star Wars Villainous: Revenge at Last Expansion – RavensbergerAre you ready for “Imperial March?” As May the 4th approaches, StarWars.com is helping fans find the perfect galactic-themed merchandise to celebrate the greatest franchise ever! Missed a week? No problem, you can find the. Happy shopping and May the Force be with You!If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our